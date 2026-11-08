Three Key Takeaways From Boston College Football's Loss to FSU

Red-zone struggles, a costly special-teams blunder and questionable late-game decisions proved costly as the Eagles dropped their second straight game.

Nov 7, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien looks on during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Alumni Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecton Saturday in Chestnut Hill, Mass. , losing by a final score of 31-24 to drop its second straight game and fall to 2-4 in ACC play.

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Coming out of the gates, the Eagles were the better team, and they looked far more ready to compete compared to last week’s But as the game went on, too many fatal errors occurred — such as giving up a fake field goal touchdown at the end of the second quarter — and the offense didn’t have a drive that lasted longer than six plays in the final quarter, while the defense surrendered 13 unanswered points starting with 1:28 left in the third. For a second straight week, BC did not stop its opponent from scoring on every red-zone trip, allowing the Seminoles to either find the end zone or kick a field goal on all five of their visits.

Last week, it was seven to the Blue Devils. It’s an area that teams must do well in, particularly in college football, to come out on the winning side of final results, and the Eagles have just not been able to prevent it from happening.

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It hasn’t stemmed from pass coverage, either — for the most part, all of the touchdowns scored against BC have come on the ground, which is typically a result of missed tackles or improper pursuit of the ball carrier. Nine games into the season, this is something defensive coordinator Ted Roof should have fixed by now.

“Just relying on, trusting our training,” safety KP Price said of where consistency in the red zone must come from. “It’s literally been in our minds every single play. It has to be reinforced every single play. It’s a game of football, so that’s what it comes down to, you know, trusting the technique, reinforcing that will to win to win every single play.

”By far the most brutal part of Saturday’s loss for BC was giving up a touchdown with 51 seconds left in the first half on a fake field goal, which saw kicker Gabe Panikowski field a backwards lateral pass from the holder and run into the end zone untouched from the two-yard line. Even if it wasn’t fully anticipated, all it takes for the Eagles to stop that from happening is lining up in a different formation before the ball is snapped, but they put all 11 at the line of scrimmage instead.

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It was frankly a major surprise that FSU even put its field-goal unit on the field with just two yards to go, yet somehow BC’s coaching staff suspected nothing of it, which is just impossible to fathom.

“Obviously, we should have been ,” O’Brien said. “But they did a great job executing it. That was brutal by us. Terrible.

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”Following the Seminoles’ final touchdown drive, the Eagles got the ball back with plenty of time to work with — 2:24 to be exact — and either tie the game or go for the win if they could just get into the end zone. The first two plays were solid, as Bo MacCormack III had a nine-yard carry before Mason McKenzie scrambled for 16 more, and the clock stopped at the two-minute warning.

After a pass interference against FSU’s Ja’Bril Rawls advanced the ball to the Seminoles’ 35-yard line, giving BC excellent field position with ample time, the Eagles went for two straight deep shots through the air that resulted in incompletions. Then, on 3rd and 10, the offense was backed up by five yards due to Kaelan Chudzinski’s false start, and McKenzie’s pass attempt on 3rd and 15 got broken up.

At that point, it was either first down and continue the drive or fail and lose the game, and McKenzie actually had a receiver open for the conversion. But Dawson Pough could not hang onto McKenzie’s bullet over the middle, and the offense jogged off and never returned to the field.

It could have easily been a different story had O’Brien not opted for desperation shots down the field and stuck with his bread and butter, which consists of a mix of pass and run. Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23.

Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.