The Colorado Buffaloes saw more highs and lows in the Acrisure Series this week, defeating the Stanford Cardinal 70-65 in the first round on Tuesday before fall

Nov 14, 2026; Providence, RI, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle points during the first half of the game against the Providence Friars at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Colorado Buffaloes saw more highs and lows in the Acrisure Series this week, defeating the Stanford Cardinal 70-65 in the first round on Tuesday before falling in a 79-73 shootout to the undefeated Grand Canyon Lopes on Wednesday. The Buffaloes learned a lot about themselves during the tournament, especially in their bounceback win over Stanford.

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These three takeaways are the biggest pieces of the Buffs’ identity that emerged across the pair of games. Nov 14, 2026; Providence, RI, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress shoots a layup against Providence Friars guard Malik Mack during the second half of the game at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Since his arrival in Boulder, it’s been known that guard Barrington Hargress is a pass-first player.