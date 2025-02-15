Three Juveniles Arrested in Rochester for Stolen Vehicle Incident

Rochester police apprehended three juveniles in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation on Thursday night. A high-speed pursuit ended on Seneca Parkway, where a 14-year-old boy was arrested, followed by the capture of two 15-year-old suspects on Normandy Avenue. The suspects were found in possession of a window punching tool and had outstanding warrants for previous charges.

Rochester , N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department and New York State Police conducted a stolen vehicle detail Thursday night which resulted in three arrests. The operation began when officers attempted to stop a driver who failed to pull over. This led to a short pursuit that ended on Seneca Parkway, where a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody. He faces charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal possession of stolen property and was issued an appearance ticket.

Two other suspects, both 15-year-old boys, fled the scene but were later apprehended on Normandy Avenue. Police said both of these suspects were found in possession of a window punching tool and had outstanding warrants for previous charges. They also face charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and are being held at the Monroe County Children's Detention Center. One of these young suspects was previously shot on January 18 while allegedly attempting to steal a car parked on Rauber Street. In a separate incident, a couple of hours later around 8 p.m., police spotted a stolen Kia parked on Frost Avenue. While monitoring the vehicle, a 12-year-old boy got into the driver's seat and attempted to steal it. When officers surrounded the car, the boy fled on foot but was apprehended in a nearby backyard, according to police.





