Lukasz Matusiak, Britney Naylor, and Shaytiya Farrow received prison sentences for the fatal attack on veteran Martin Chadburn in Hull. The trio was convicted of manslaughter following a brutal incident involving cocaine and racial allegations.

Three individuals have been sentenced to prison terms for their involvement in the fatal attack on British Army veteran Martin Chadburn, which occurred in Hull. Lukasz Matusiak, Britney Naylor, and Shaytiya Farrow were found guilty of manslaughter following a trial at Hull Crown Court that concluded on October 19. The court determined that their actions directly contributed to the death of the 53-year-old charity worker, who suffered non-survivable brain injuries during the altercation.

Manslaughter Sentences Delivered At Court

Lukasz Matusiak received the longest sentence, with five years in prison for manslaughter, imposed on Friday. Britney Naylor was sentenced to two years in prison for her role in the same charge. Shaytiya Farrow also received a two-year sentence for manslaughter, marking the final judicial resolution for the three defendants.

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During the sentencing hearing, Judge John Thackray KC emphasized the gravity of the offenses committed by the trio. He told Naylor and Farrow that their sentences could not be suspended due to the severity of their actions. The judge stated that only an immediate custodial sentence could achieve appropriate punishment for the fatal violence inflicted on the victim.

Details Of The Fatal Night Out In Hull

On April 19, Martin Chadburn was enjoying a night out with a friend in Hull, moving between various pubs before leaving The Star in Carr Lane at approximately 3:30 am. As the two men waited for a taxi to take them home, they were confronted by Matusiak, Naylor, and Farrow. The incident escalated quickly when Naylor punched Chadburn in the face following alleged racial abuse directed at her sister by Chadburn's friend.

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The court heard that none of the alleged racial abuse was attributed to Chadburn himself. However, Chadburn threw a punch back at Naylor, which prompted Matusiak to intervene. Matusiak punched Chadburn five times in the head, knocking him to the ground. While the veteran was down, Farrow stamped on his back before the group fled the scene in a taxi.

Evidence presented to the court revealed that Matusiak had taken cocaine on the night of the incident. This factor was considered by the jury as part of the context surrounding the violent outburst. Chadburn was rushed to the hospital where doctors diagnosed him with a non-survivable brain injury. He died two days later on Tuesday, April 21, from a fatal bleed caused by blows to the head and two jaw fractures.

Police Investigation And Evidence Analysis

Humberside Police responded to calls reporting a man seriously assaulted and found Martin Chadburn bleeding and unresponsive on the ground. Officers from the Major Crime Team launched a thorough investigation into the incident. Detectives discovered that the altercation had been recorded on CCTV footage, which proved pivotal in identifying the suspects.

Investigators visited a bar on Carr Lane that the group had visited earlier in the night. From this CCTV footage, two men were identified, one being Matusiak. Police also traced a taxi that transported three women from the city center to an address in Hull shortly after the attack. In the early hours of the following morning, Naylor and Farrow contacted the police and confirmed they were at the scene.

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The investigation led to the arrest and charging of five people in connection with Chadburn's death. However, the trial resulted in acquittals for some defendants. Kristjan Suits, 35, of Queens Road in Hull, was found not guilty and acquitted of any crime related to the incident during the conclusion of the trial.

Victim Tribute And Legal Representations

At the time of his death, Martin Chadburn was working as the Health & Wellbeing Officer at the charity Hull 4 Heroes. Colleagues paid tribute to him as a proud veteran who served nine years in the British Army with both the Duke of Wellington's Regiment and the Prince of Wales's Regiment. The charity described him as the life and soul of every room he entered, highlighting his selfless nature.

Legal representatives for the defendants presented mitigating arguments during the trial. Naylor's barrister, Bryan Cox KC, argued that she confronted Chadburn to help her sister after receiving alleged racial abuse. Matusiak's lawyer, Charlotte Baines, claimed he intervened because he believed a woman was being assaulted and that the event was not premeditated. Toby Hedworth KC, representing Farrow, stated that she did not want a dispute and only committed one swing during the initial struggle.

Sergeant Detective Chief Inspector Leanne Murphy from the Major Crime Team commented on the sentencing outcome. She noted that while the court case has concluded, the loss suffered by Chadburn's family will never be undone. The sentencing brings a formal end to the legal proceedings but underscores the tragic finality of the violence that claimed the life of the veteran.