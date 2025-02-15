Three Israelis Released By Hamas, Dozens of Palestinians Freed in Gaza Exchange

The sixth prisoner exchange under the ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel has seen the release of three Israeli hostages, Sagui Dekel-Chen, Sasha Alexander Troufanov, and Iair Horn, by Hamas. This comes alongside the release of over 300 Palestinian prisoners and detainees by Israel. The exchange follows a tense week where the truce threatened to collapse as Hamas accused Israel of violating the deal

Freed hostages Sagui Dekel-Chen, Sasha Alexander Troufanov, and Iair Horn have crossed into Israel after Hamas transferred them to Red Cross custody. More than 300 Palestinian prisoners and detainees are set to be freed during this, the sixth exchange under the ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel . Before today, a total of 16 Israel i and five Thai hostages had been released from Gaza , and hundreds of Palestinians set free from Israel i detention.

Earlier this week, the truce appeared close to breaking down after Hamas said it was suspending today’s hostage release and accused Israel of violating the terms of the deal. Hamas agreed to restart the releases after threats from President Donald Trump and Israeli officials, and cajoling from Arab leaders and intermediaries.Israeli Air Force helicopters are taking returning hostages Sagui Dekel-Chen, Sasha Alexander Troufanov, and Iair Horn to hospital, according to the IDF. The trio are being transported alongside members of their family, it said, adding that they will be reunited with other loved ones at hospital where they will also receive medical treatment. Another 25 bodies have been recovered and taken to hospitals in Gaza in the last 48 hours, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said today, raising the overall death toll for the conflict to 48,264. “A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them,” it said. Returning hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen has been reunited with his wife at a reception point in southern Israel, following his release by Hamas in the Gaza Strip earlier today. A picture circulating on Israeli media shows Avital sitting on Sagui's lap as the pair hold hands while smiling at one another. Avital was eight months pregnant when Sagui was taken hostage on October 7, 2023, and he is yet to meet his third daughter Sachar. All three returning hostages have arrived at the initial reception point in southern Israel, the country’s military said earlier, where they will be reunited with members of their families and undergo an initial medical assessment. Four of the Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel today have been taken to hospital due to their “critical health condition,” according to the Red Crescent. A group of freed prisoners were taken to the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank earlier today. But it is unclear how many were freed. During last week’s release, the Red Crescent said it took seven freed Palestinian prisoners to hospital due to poor health. Palestinian prisoners serving multiple life sentences are among those set to be released by Israel today, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, an organization in the occupied West Bank. Among them is 47-year-old Mansour Shraim, who it said has been imprisoned since 2002 and was sentenced to 14 life sentences. The club added that he obtained a master’s degree in Israeli studies during his detention. Musa Nawawra, 70, is also set to be released since his imprisonment in 2007, the club said, noting that he is one of the oldest prisoners detained by Israel. The club did not say what the prisoners had been found guilty of, and Israeli officials were not immediately available to comment. Many people gathered in Giv’ot Bar to watch the release of Sagui Dekel-Chen — the last known living American Israeli hostage — unfold live on television, and they’ve been here for several hours. When they first saw those three hostages released from Hamas custody, there was a silence in the room. As soon as they started walking off the stage and the hostages were heading toward the Red Cross vehicles, toward freedom, they erupted. They started singing, they started crying, they’ve been dancing, taking pictures capturing this moment that this community has been waiting for since October 7, 2023. As the three Israeli hostages released today are reunited with their families, they will also be confronted with heartbreaking gaps in their knowledge about their loved ones and the lives they left behind. Sasha Alexander Troufanov was abducted along with his family in kibbutz Nir Oz. While his female relatives were released last November, his father died in captivity. “We don’t know if he is aware that his father, Vitaly, was murdered on October 7,” Sasha’s family said in a statement released today by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum. “This knowledge — or lack thereof — will completely transform his homecoming from a day of great joy to one of deep mourning for his beloved father.” Sagui Dekeln-Chen, meanwhile, has not yet met his third daughter, Sachar, who was born after he was taken hostage on October 7. A cheering and whistling crowd greeted Palestinian prisoners and detainees as they were freed in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank today following the release of three Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip





NBCNews / 🏆 10. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HAMAS ISRAEL HOSTAGE EXCHANGE CEASEFIRE PALESTINIAN PRISONERS RED CROSS GAZA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas live updates: Israel and Hamas begin a ceasefire after last-minute delayIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will resume fighting if it needs to as he demands Hamas supply the names of three female hostages expected to be released. NBC News' Raf Sanchez reports that Netanyahu said both President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump played a role in bringing the ceasefire about.

Read more »

Israel-Hamas live updates: Israel and Hamas begin ceasefire after last-minute delayIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will resume fighting if it needs to as he demands Hamas supply the names of three female hostages expected to be released. NBC News' Raf Sanchez reports that Netanyahu said both President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump played a role in bringing the ceasefire about.

Read more »

Israel-Hamas ceasefire live updates: Three hostages released by Hamas, including Israeli American Keith SiegelIsraeli American hostage Keith Siegel was released by Hamas in the latest exchange and is on his way to Israeli custody.

Read more »

Israel-Hamas live updates: Ceasefire delayed as Netanyahu demands hostage list from HamasIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will resume fighting if it needs to as he demands Hamas supply the names of three female hostages expected to be released. NBC News' Raf Sanchez reports that Netanyahu said both President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump played a role in bringing the ceasefire about.

Read more »

Israel-Hamas live updates: Hamas publishes names of hostages to be released after delay in ceasefireIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will resume fighting if it needs to as he demands Hamas supply the names of three female hostages expected to be released. NBC News' Raf Sanchez reports that Netanyahu said both President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump played a role in bringing the ceasefire about.

Read more »

Israel-Hamas ceasefire live updates: American hostage released by HamasAgam Berger, a young Israeli soldier kidnapped on Oct. 7, 2023, was filmed crying and hugging her siblings after she was released by Hamas. 80-year-old Gadi Moses also spent more than 15 months held captive in Gaza, and enjoyed a tearful reunion with his children when he was freed.

Read more »