Three Israeli Hostages Released in Gaza as Truce Hangs in the Balance

A fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip hangs in the balance as three Israeli hostages are released on Saturday. The deal, brokered by Egypt and Qatar, involves the freeing of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages. The truce, which began almost four weeks ago, has been threatened by a tense dispute and Donald Trump's controversial proposal to relocate Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip.

In a combination of images provided by Hostages Family Forum, Iair Horn, Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov and Sagui Dekel Chen, who were kidnapped and taken to Gaza on October 7, 2023, are shown. Palestinians queue to receive food in Deir al-Balah, in the Gaza Strip, on February 14, 2025. DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Three Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip were about to be released on Saturday as part of a fragile ceasefire that requires Israel to free hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in exchange. The truce, which began almost four weeks ago, had been threatened in recent days by a tense dispute that raised fears of a resumption of fighting. The controversial proposal by US President Donald Trump to expel the more than two million Palestinians living in the Strip and resettle them in other parts of the region has generated further doubts about the future of the ceasefire. But Hamas said on Thursday that it would proceed with the release of more hostages after talks with Egyptian and Qatari officials. The militant group claimed that the mediators had pledged to "remove all obstacles" to ensure that Israel allows the entry of more stores, medical supplies and other essential items into the beleaguered enclave. The hostages who will be freed after more than 16 months of captivity are Argentine-Israeli Iair Horn, 46; American-Israeli Sagui Dekel Chen, 36; and Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, 29, who holds Israeli and Russian nationality. The three were kidnapped from one of the southern Israeli communities most affected by the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, which triggered the devastating war. The Prisoner Information Office, linked to Hamas, said on Friday that 369 Palestinians are expected to be released from Israeli prisons on Saturday, including 36 sentenced to life imprisonment. It will be the sixth exchange since the ceasefire came into effect on January 19. In this first phase, 21 hostages and over 730 Palestinian prisoners were released. Horn, Dekel Chen and Troufanov were captured in the kibbutz Nir Oz, where about 80 of its approximately 400 residents were taken hostage during the militant assault. Horn was kidnapped along with his brother, Eitan Horn, who was with him at the time. Eitan remains detained. Dekel Chen was working outdoors when the militants stormed the kibbutz. His wife hid in a secure room with their two daughters. The woman gave birth to her third daughter two months later. Troufanov was taken hostage along with his grandmother, mother and girlfriend. The three women returned to Israel during a brief ceasefire in November 2023. Troufanov's father was killed in the October 7 attack. Among the most prominent Palestinian prisoners to be released is Ahmed Barghouti, 48, a close associate of Marwan Barghouti, a militant leader and an iconic figure in Palestinian politics. Israel sentenced Ahmed Barghouti to life imprisonment for mobilizing suicide bombers during the Second Intifada, or Palestinian uprising, in the early 2000s to carry out attacks that killed Israeli civilians. He was arrested along with Marwan Barghouti in 2002





Israeli hostage release live updates: Red Cross enters Gaza Strip to pick up hostagesFormer Deputy National Security adviser Victoria Coates analyzes the implications of the cease-fire deal for Gaza and Israel on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

