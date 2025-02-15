Three Israeli hostages, Sagui Dekel Chen, Yair Horn, and Sasha Tropanov, have been freed from Hamas captivity and returned to Israel as part of a prisoner exchange agreement. In exchange, Israel is expected to release 369 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday.

Three Israel i hostages, Sagui Dekel Chen, Yair Horn, and Sasha Tropanov, have been freed from Hamas captivity and returned to Israel . The returning hostages crossed into Israel i territory and are en route to a reception point in southern Israel , where they will be reunited with their families. They are being accompanied by IDF special forces and ISA forces and will undergo medical assessments upon arrival.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a statement expressing their joy at the safe return of the hostages and asking for privacy during this sensitive time. The families of the hostages are waiting at a hospital and receiving updates from IDF officials. The Prime Minister's office stated that preparations have been made for the hostages' return and that assistance will be provided for their rehabilitation following their ordeal.The release of these hostages is part of a larger prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas. In exchange for the three hostages, Israel is expected to free another 369 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday. Most of these prisoners were arrested in the Gaza Strip after the Hamas-led terror attack on October 7th, 2023. A bus carrying some of the released Palestinian prisoners arrived in Ramallah in the West Bank, greeted by cheering crowds. Some were transported to a local hospital by ambulance. Of the 369 Palestinians scheduled for release, 333 were arrested in the Gaza Strip and held in Israeli prisons following the October 7th attack. These 333 will be returned to Gaza after their release on Saturday. The remaining 36 will be released in both the West Bank and Gaza. The release of these hostages comes after a week of tense negotiations and threats from Hamas. The organization attempted to breach the agreement and create a fabricated crisis with false claims. However, Israel's concentrated military presence around the Gaza Strip and President Trump's clear condemnation forced Hamas to back down, allowing the hostage release to continue. Israel remains committed to the safe return of all its hostages, both living and deceased, and is preparing for further actions to achieve this goal. The Israeli government emphasizes its full cooperation with the United States in this ongoing effort





