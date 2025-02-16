Three Israeli hostages were released by Hamas on Saturday in exchange for 369 prisoners, marking the largest prisoner swap since the cease-fire agreement. The release brings the total number of released hostages to 19.

Three hostages – American- Israel i Sagui Dekel-Chen, Russian- Israel i Alexandre Troufanov, and Argentinian- Israel i Iair Horn – were released by militant Hamas on Saturday in exchange for 369 prisoners. This marks the sixth prisoner swap since the cease-fire agreement came into effect on January 25th, bringing the total number of Israel i hostages released by Hamas to 19 as part of the first phase. Eight of the 33 promised hostages are deceased, according to the Israel i government.

The men, kidnapped from the kibbutz Nir Oz during the attack on October 7th, 2023, had been held captive for almost 500 days. They were handed over to the Red Cross, who transported them to Israeli Defense Forces soldiers at a secondary location within the Gaza Strip. They then proceeded to Israel for initial medical checkups and to reunite with their families. Families in Kibbutz Nir Oz gathered to witness the release. Horn notably handed an hourglass featuring images of hostage Matan Zangauker and his mother, Einav, with text reading: “Time is running out.”Hamas gunmen were observed wearing IDF uniforms and wielding Israeli weapons stolen on October 7th. Some Palestinians were instructed to wear clothing provided by the Israeli Prison Service, bearing the inscription “We will not forget, and we will not forgive” next to a Star of David. Palestinian groups, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, condemned the action as a “flagrant violation of all international and humanitarian laws.” The International Committee of the Red Cross criticized both Hamas and Israel for their conduct during the sixth prisoner exchange, stating in a release: “It continues to raise its concerns about the way hostage and detainee releases are carried out. Despite repeatedly calling for all transfers to be carried out in a dignified and private manner, more must be done by all sides, including the mediators, to improve future transfers.” Hamas had initially postponed the releases, accusing Israel of breaching commitments outlined in the cease-fire agreement. U.S. President Donald Trump then declared: “Let all hell break out” if the release did not occur. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office expressed gratitude to Trump for his “clear and unequivocal” statement, asserting that it contributed to pressuring Hamas into releasing the hostages. Troufanov, 27, was abducted by Palestinian Al-Quds Brigades, a militant group associated with Islamic Jihad, alongside his grandmother, Irena Tati, his mother Lena Troufanov, and girlfriend Sapir Cohen, who were released previously. His father Vitaly was killed during the attack, and he was informed of his father’s death. He wrote on a whiteboard: “Thanks to everyone who joined the struggle for this entire period for my release and for the rest of the hostages that were sent home today with me. Thanks to those who supported my mother throughout this difficult period. I wish for the return of the rest of the hostages that are still left in Gaza as soon as possible, and not to leave anyone behind!!!”Dekel-Chen, 35, was seized by Hamas while attempting to defend the kibbutz from attackers. His wife Avital was pregnant with their third child during the attack and gave birth to Dekel-Chen’s daughter while in captivity in December 2023. Dekel-Chen was informed he had a third daughter, and his wife said her name is Shachar. His father Jonathan resides in New York. “Eitan, you’re next!” he wrote on a whiteboard. Horn requested the helicopter to make a detour over Turner Stadium, the home ground of his favorite soccer team, Hapoel Beersheba.Saturday’s prisoner exchange involved the largest number of detainees released. Those freed included 36 terrorists serving life sentences for murdering dozens. The others were detained in Gaza after the war commenced. Buses believed to be carrying Palestinian detainees entered Gaza from Kerem Shalom into Rafah, and proceeded to a hospital in Khan Younis where large crowds were gathered. Earlier on Saturday, 36 Palestinians were released to the occupied West Bank, including 24 who were subsequently exiled to Egypt. “I left my children as infants,” one released Palestinian detainee said. “They don’t know me. Now they’re grown up and taller than me. This is a feeling that can’t be described.” The Israeli Prison Service stated he was convicted of offenses including “intentional death, planting an explosive device and attempted murder.”“My mother died when I was a child so he raised me and then the Israelis took him from me,” another released Palestinian detainee said, sobbing. The second stage of the multi-phase agreement would secure the release of approximately 60 male hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum is urging Netanyahu to immediately convene the security cabinet to advance the second phase. Israel’s Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu desires to expedite the release of six more hostages currently scheduled for release on the coming two Saturdays. Subsequently, he reportedly intends to extend the agreement beyond 42 days and secure the freedom of more hostages as part of phase one





