Three individuals - a security guard, a storekeeper, and the husband of a schoolteacher - were hailed as heroes for their actions in stopping a shooting at San Diego's largest mosque, which left three people dead and many others injured.

Mosque members embrace in the parking lot of the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday. Three people were killed and two suspects are dead after a shooting at San Diego’s largest mosque.

In the moments that gunmen opened fire at the Islamic Center of San Diego, the actions of three men staved off an even more extensive tragedy. Authorities say that, before they were killed, they slowed the shooters, sent out a warning and alerted police, allowing dozens of schoolchildren inside the mosque to scramble for safety.

They’re now hailed as heroes: a security guard with a winning smile, a storekeeper known for his lentil soup and the husband of a schoolteacher whose proud daughter said that when he heard gunfire, he ran toward it. Amin Abdullah was a beloved security guard who died in Monday’s shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego. He managed to strike one of the gunmen before he was slain.

Ismahan Abdullahi, a local Muslim leader and activist who serves as executive director of the political advocacy organization Faith Power Alliance, said Abdullah had encouraged her and other women, particularly those who wore hijabs, to learn self-defense. He wanted men, too, to work out and be strong, in case they ever needed to defend their families, she said, and he offered frequent training for volunteers at nearby mosques that might not have the funds to hire security





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Flaunting His Bravery In Striking One Of The G Amin Abdullah Defending Families By Always Being Ready To Ta Amin Abdullah Always Standing By His Family Members Keeping Them Strong Through A Positive Influence Amin Abdullah Abdullah's Devotion To Archery And Nature Phot He Shared His Hawk Photos With Many Always Assisting Others Making Sure That Females Who Wore Hijab Or Other R Hard For Family Members To Swallow His Unyielding Sense Of Compassion And Positiv Providing Respite Through Sheltering Nearby Ga Building The Local Mosques' Readiness And Promotin

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