Three instructors charged in bridge-jumping death of woman not secured to rope

Tributes poured out for Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, 21, who died after being launched off a bridge in São Paulo, Brazil.

of a woman who plunged more than 130 feet off a bridge in Limeira, Brazil, without being properly secured to any equipment. Get unlimited access to ad-free articles and exclusive content.

Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff, 32, Vitor de Freitas Goncalves, 27, and Maicon Fernandes Cintra, 42, were arrested Sunday and charged with homicide with eventual intent, local officials said. They were caught “in flagrante,” or attempting to flee, according to police in Limeira, a city in the eastern part of the state of São Paulo.

Under Brazilian law, this charge applies to cases in which perpetrators did not intend to kill but engaged in a dangerous act that carried a fatal risk. They remain in detention. Police investigator Andrea Levy told reporters that the three men are jumping instructors.

They acknowledged that Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, 21, was not connected to safety ropes, but said they didn’t remember who was tasked with checking her equipment,Videos circulating online show Eduarda flying through the air, both arms outstretched, in the moments before her death. The videos show two men hoisting her above their heads and tossing her over the side of a bridge while a third man looks on.

The bridge, called Skeleton Bridge, was once part of a railway line that has been defunct for several years, according to local media reports. The sport differs from bungee jumping in the type of cord used. Bungee jumping uses elastic cords that cause a person to bounce vertically in the air. Rope jumping uses climbing ropes that create a pendulum swing.

Dan Osman, the originator of rope jumping, died in 1998 during a jump in Yosemite National Park in California. One of his cords snapped and he fell several hundred feet into a canyon while a“Maria Eduarda left her mark through the dedication, affection, joy and respect with which she treated everyone around her,” read one social media post by local gym Panobianco Academia.

“Your presence illuminated the environments and your memory will remain forever in our hearts,” the post continued. Panobianco Academia wrote in a separate post that the gym would be closed on Sunday in Eduarda’s honor.

“Those we love never truly leave us,” the post read. “They remain alive in our memories, in our hearts, and in all the love they left behind. ” “My beloved daughter, today alone I wanted to hug you more than a thousand times,” she wrote.

“How much your departure hurts me. I love you eternally, my princess. And thank you so much for being a part of my life for these 21 years. What an honor it was to hear you call me mom.

God, thank you for this privilege. ” Citing repeated attempts to secure the area surrounding Skeleton Bridge, city officials said in a statement that they intend to sue the federal government over Eduarda’s death. Limeira Mayor Murilo Félix said the city council has attempted to adopt local ordinances for more than a year “demanding action from the federal bodies responsible for the area.

” “The tragedy this Saturday , which resulted in the death of a 21-year-old woman, makes the continuation of this omission unsustainable and unacceptable,” Félix said in a statement, adding that the federal government is “exclusively” responsible for the bridge. In a previous statement, the governor’s office said Eduarda “did not resist the fall” and that her safety equipment was not properly secured. Local police said she had asked to be launched off the bridge like a plane.

She appeared to be holding a GoPro-style camera, according to video footage. Alicia Victoria Lozano is a California-based reporter for NBC News focusing on climate change, wildfires and the changing politics of drug laws.





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