Three Instant Reactions from Nebraska's 32-Point Win Over Kansas

On paper, this matchup between former Big Eight foes looked to be evenly matched. Both came into the night with perfect 3-0 records. Kansas averaged 80 points p

Britt Prince had a career-high night as the Huskers rolled past Kansas in their first 100+ point game of the season | Kenny Larabee, KLINBoth came into the night with perfect 3-0 records.

Kansas averaged 80 points per game, Nebraska 85. Kansas had held their opponents to an average of 49 points; Nebraska, 41. They both had former conference Freshmen of the Year and players named to pre-season award watch lists. It didn't take long for Nebraska to come out and dominate the floor.

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Once the Huskers took a 6-4 lead, they never gave it up, outscoring the Jayhawks in every quarterNebraska knew Kansas would be a physical team and they came in prepared. From the jump, the Huskers stayed locked into their game plan. They stayed in Kansas' face, creating havoc in their passing lanes by forcing steals , turnovers and playing hard at the glass, collecting a total of 32 rebounds to the Jayhawks' 22.

Specifically, Nebraska had 15 offensive rebounds to Kansas' 5. Where Nebraska's defense really shined can't be directly tracked in a stat book. Instead, it was their ability to disrupt and frustrate the Kansas players. In the first half, Big Twelve Freshman of the Year, Jaliya Davis picked up three fouls, at least two of which could easily be attributed to how she was defended.

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In the second half, S'Mya Nichols earned four fouls, including an aggressive attempt to stop Prince from scoring off of a steal. In their first three games, it was hard to know for sure how this defense would look and play against a tough team. Against their first P4 opponent, it seems clear that the Huskers are willing and able to do whatever it takes on defense to make their mark.

Britt Prince continues to etch her name in the Nebraska women's basketball record books by setting a career-high 35 points tonight, surpassing her previous best of 30 against Oral Roberts on November 20, 2025, which was matched just a few days later against Virginia. Prince, a, put on a masterclass against the Jayhawks. She made 12-of-18 from the field and a perfect 9-of-9 from the free throw line, scoring an average of 1.129 points per minute played..

On the season, she's been averaging 22 points per game, her highest so far during her time at Nebraska. This is Prince's third 30+ point game in her career. For the first time since Dec. 6, 2025, against Penn State, Nebraska scored over 100 points thanks to Madi Stewart's second three-point shot at the 2:28 mark. Two Huskers scored in double digits, but nearly everyone who played scored at least two points.

Led by Prince's 35, Natalie Potts had a season-high 19. Logan Nissley hit three three-pointers for all of her nine points, and Kennadi Williams and Stewart both went a perfect two-for-two from behind the arc. The team, as a whole, shot 54.2% from the field and 41.4% from three, their best performance from behind the arc this season. Nebraska's 32-point advantage is the biggest win in the 87-game history with Kansas.

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This is the first time since 1995 that Kansas has given up 100+ points in a game. Abbie Harris has been talking about women's sports to anyone who would listen, and sometimes to those who wouldn't, for as long as she can remember. She has been the host of a weekly Nebraska women's sports podcast for over a year, primarily covering volleyball, women's basketball, and softball. Harris holds three degrees, including a Ph. D. from Saint Louis.