Three injured in Manchester school stabbing, lockdown lifted and no wider threat reported

A stabbing at Co‑op Academy in Blackley left three people with knife wounds, prompting a lockdown and the arrest of a female suspect. Police say there is no ongoing danger to pupils or staff.

Three individuals received knife injuries during a violent incident at Co‑op Academy on Plant Hill Road in the Blackley suburb of Manchester early this morning.

The school was immediately placed under lockdown as police, ambulance crews and a police helicopter responded to the scene. By mid‑morning large numbers of pupils and parents had gathered outside the perimeter fences, watching the emergency vehicles as officers secured the area and provided support to staff and students. A teenage girl was taken into custody in connection with the attack, and authorities have confirmed that there is no ongoing threat to anyone remaining inside the school grounds.

Greater Manchester Police issued a statement reassuring the community that the situation is under control and that the injuries, while taken seriously, are not believed to be life‑threatening at this stage. The force highlighted that the swift response of emergency services helped to contain the incident and prevent further harm. The police spokesperson added that the investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information is asked to come forward.

The school, which serves a mixed secondary student body and does not select pupils based on academic ability, has been working closely with local authorities to deliver counselling and support services to those affected. In the hours following the event, teachers and senior staff coordinated with social workers and mental‑health professionals to address the emotional impact on students and families.

The school's leadership also communicated with parents through email and a live‑streamed briefing, emphasizing the safety measures already in place and outlining steps being taken to restore normal teaching activities. While the incident has caused considerable concern among the community, officials stress that the broader environment remains safe and that the lockdown was a precautionary measure. The police investigation will focus on establishing a clear motive and determining whether any additional individuals were involved.

Meanwhile, the education authority is reviewing security protocols across the region to ensure that schools are equipped to handle similar emergencies in the future. This unfolding story is being monitored closely, and further updates will be provided as more details become available





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Manchester School Stabbing Co‑Op Academy Incident Knife Injuries Police Lockdown Student Safety

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