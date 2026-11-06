Three Indicted for AI Impersonation Fraud Stealing $129 Million

Jacob Soall, Sharon Hazan, and Guy Sheetrit face wire fraud and identity theft charges for using AI to mimic executives and steal $129 million from global companies.

Prosecutors in New York have indicted three individuals for allegedly using artificial intelligence to impersonate corporate executives and attorneys, resulting in the theft of approximately $129 million from companies worldwide. Jacob Soall, Sharon Hazan, and Guy Sheetrit face charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, marking a significant escalation in the legal response to tech-enabled financial crimes. The indictment, filed in U.S. District Court in New York, details a sophisticated scam that targeted thousands of businesses over a period of more than one and a half years.

Global Targets and Financial Impact

The defendants allegedly targeted diverse organizations across multiple continents, including hospital systems in Missouri and California, a bank in Rhode Island, and a financial technology company in the United Kingdom. Other victims included a mutual fund company in Massachusetts and a pet food company in Florida, demonstrating the breadth of the operation. The trio, originating from Spain, the United Kingdom, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates, were also charged with money laundering to conceal the illicit proceeds. Their activities spanned from June to September, during which they were arrested by federal authorities.

Also read Texas Man Indicted on 16 Felonies in Murder of Mother of Three

AI Voice and Video Impersonation Tactics

The scheme relied heavily on deepfake technology to manipulate victims into transferring large sums of money. The defendants would send emails purporting to be from a company's CEO, requesting assistance with a confidential financial transaction. They would then coordinate phone or video calls where AI was used to mimic the voice and sometimes the image of the executive, creating a false sense of urgency and authority. This initial contact was designed to bypass standard security protocols by leveraging the perceived authenticity of a high-ranking official.

Attorney Impersonation and Scripted Deceptions

Once the initial contact was established, the defendants instructed victims to contact an attorney at a major law firm, whom the group was also prepared to impersonate. Jacob Soall primarily impersonated UK-based attorneys and utilized a handwritten script titled Lawyer Call to enhance his credibility during fraudulent conversations. This script helped him mimic the professional demeanor of a real lawyer, further convincing victims that the transaction was legitimate and legally binding. The impersonated attorney would then direct employees to wire large payments to bank accounts located across the globe.

Advertisement

Cryptocurrency Conversion and Legal Consequences

To obscure the origin of the stolen funds, the defendants converted the money into cryptocurrency before distributing it among themselves and other accomplices. This layer of financial obfuscation was intended to make tracing the assets difficult for law enforcement. If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum sentence of 20 years for wire fraud, while aggravated identity theft carries a maximum sentence of two years. The case docket remains sealed as of Thursday evening, and defense lawyers have not yet publicly commented on the charges.

FBI Response to Emerging Tech Crimes

FBI Assistant Director in Charge James C. Barnacle, Jr. emphasized that this case highlights the growing threat of advanced technology in criminal enterprises. He stated that the FBI is committed to rapidly adapting its capabilities to identify and disrupt those who weaponize emerging technologies against New Yorkers and businesses. The agency's statement underscores a broader trend of law enforcement agencies striving to keep pace with sophisticated digital fraud techniques that exploit human trust and technological complexity.