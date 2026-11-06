Three Men Indicted in $129 Million Global AI Impersonation Fraud Scheme

Jacob Soall, Sharon Hazan, and Guy Sheetrit face federal charges for using AI to mimic CEOs and steal $129 million from global organizations through sophisticated wire fraud schemes.

Federal prosecutors announced the indictment of three men on Thursday for their central roles in a sophisticated global fraud scheme that used artificial intelligence to impersonate corporate executives and attorneys. The defendants, identified as Jacob Soall, Sharon Hazan, and Guy Sheetrit, face charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering in connection with the alleged theft of approximately $129 million. The indictment, filed in U.S. District Court in New York, outlines a criminal operation that targeted thousands of companies across multiple continents over a period exceeding eighteen months. This comprehensive legal action marks a significant escalation in federal efforts to combat the increasing use of generative AI tools in large-scale financial crimes.

The trio operated from various international locations, including Spain, the United Kingdom, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates, utilizing digital infrastructure to bypass traditional geographic limitations of law enforcement. Their victim list is extensive and diverse, spanning critical infrastructure and major commercial entities. Specific targets included hospital systems in Missouri and California, a financial institution in Rhode Island, a technology firm in the United Kingdom, a mutual fund provider in Massachusetts, and a pet food manufacturer in Florida. The breadth of these targets demonstrates the indiscriminate nature of the scheme and its ability to exploit trust in high-level corporate communications regardless of industry.

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The core mechanism of the fraud relied on precision targeting of accounting departments within these major organizations. The defendants would initiate contact via email that appeared to originate directly from a company's Chief Executive Officer, creating a false sense of authority and urgency. These emails typically requested immediate assistance with a confidential financial transaction, a common social engineering tactic designed to bypass standard verification protocols. By mimicking the tone and expectations of senior leadership, the criminals aimed to pressure employees into acting quickly without performing due diligence.

To reinforce the deception, the defendants coordinated phone or video calls where they utilized advanced artificial intelligence to mimic the voice and sometimes the likeness of the targeted CEO. This technological layer of authenticity was intended to silence doubts and accelerate the transfer of funds. The impersonation extended to legal counsel as well, with the group maintaining the ability to simulate attorneys from major law firms. This dual-layer approach involving both corporate leadership and legal authority created a closed loop of credibility that was difficult for victims to question under time pressure.

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Jacob Soall specifically focused on impersonating United Kingdom-based attorneys, employing a handwritten script titled 'Lawyer Call' to enhance the realism of his interactions. This script helped him convincingly simulate the specific tone, jargon, and procedural expectations of a legal professional when speaking with victims. The fabricated attorney would then provide detailed instructions for the victims to wire large payments to bank accounts located across the globe. The precision of this scripted approach indicates a high degree of premeditation and organizational structure within the criminal network.

The defendants, known within their network by aliases such as 'Rocky Balboa,' 'Superman Cash,' and 'Fat Boy,' engaged in complex money laundering activities to obscure the trail of stolen funds. Once payments were wired, the money was converted into cryptocurrency, a method chosen specifically to conceal the origin of the illicit proceeds. These digital assets were then distributed among the trio and other accomplices involved in the scheme. The use of cryptocurrency highlights the evolving tactics of cybercriminals in adapting to financial regulations and forensic tracking methods.

Law enforcement officials have highlighted the broader implications of this case for global business security. FBI Assistant Director in Charge James C. Barnacle, Jr. emphasized that the operation demonstrates how advanced technology can be weaponized by criminals to commit fraud on a massive scale. He stated that the FBI remains committed to rapidly adapting its capabilities to identify, investigate, and disrupt those who seek to harm businesses operating in the community. This statement underscores the growing concern among law enforcement agencies regarding the integration of emerging technologies into organized criminal enterprises.

The three individuals were arrested between June and September, marking the culmination of an extensive cross-border investigation. Court records reveal that Sharon Hazan had a prior conviction from 2008 in a New York court for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, suggesting a history of financial criminality. Lawyers for Jacob Soall and Guy Sheetrit did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the allegations. It remained unclear at the time of the filing whether Sharon Hazan had secured legal representation, though the charges against her are severe.

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If convicted, each of the defendants faces a maximum sentence of twenty years for the wire fraud charges, while aggravated identity theft carries a maximum sentence of two years. The upcoming legal proceedings will determine the final accountability for the alleged crimes that impacted organizations across multiple continents. The case serves as a stark reminder of the evolving nature of financial fraud and the critical importance of robust verification processes in corporate finance departments.

The indictment details the deliberate planning involved in each step of the fraud, from the initial email outreach to the final transfer of funds. The structured nature of their scripts and the use of distinct personas indicate a premeditated and organized approach to cybercrime. This level of sophistication requires significant resources and technical expertise, suggesting that the defendants may have been part of a larger, more entrenched network of cybercriminals. The FBI continues to urge businesses to implement multi-factor authentication and verbal confirmation protocols for any urgent financial requests.