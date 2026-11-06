Three Indicted for $129 Million AI Executive Impersonation Fraud Scheme

Jacob Soall, Sharon Hazan, and Guy Sheetrit face wire fraud charges for using AI to impersonate executives and steal $129 million from global companies.

Three individuals accused of orchestrating a massive fraud scheme using artificial intelligence to impersonate corporate leaders have been indicted on federal charges. Jacob Soall, Sharon Hazan, and Guy Sheetrit are charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for allegedly stealing approximately $129 million from thousands of companies worldwide.

The indictment, filed in a U.S. District Court in New York, details how the trio exploited deepfake technology and voice cloning to deceive victims over a period exceeding one and a half years. The defendants targeted financial institutions, healthcare systems, and major corporations across multiple continents, including entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and other international locations.

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Targeted Victims and Global Reach

The victims of this sophisticated scam were diverse and geographically dispersed, highlighting the broad impact of the defendants' operations. Hospital systems in Missouri and California were among the targeted organizations, alongside a bank located in Rhode Island.

Additional victims included a financial technology company based in the United Kingdom, a mutual fund company situated in Massachusetts, and a pet food manufacturer in Florida. These entities were selected because the defendants often focused their attacks on accounting departments, which are frequently responsible for processing large financial transactions.

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The Mechanism of AI-Driven Fraud

The fraud scheme relied on a coordinated multi-step process that combined email deception with real-time AI impersonation. The defendants would initially send emails purporting to be from the CEO of the target company, requesting urgent assistance with a confidential financial transaction.

To validate these requests, the group would coordinate phone or video calls where they used artificial intelligence to mimic the voice and sometimes the image of the CEO. This technique made the impersonation highly convincing to accounting staff who were under pressure to act quickly on executive orders.

During these calls, the defendants would instruct the victims to contact an attorney at a major law firm, a role that the group was also prepared to impersonate. Jacob Soall, who primarily impersonated attorneys from the United Kingdom, utilized a handwritten script titled Law Call to maintain the illusion of a legitimate legal conversation.

Defendants and Extradition Status

The three accused individuals hail from different countries, with Jacob Soall and Guy Sheetrit located in the United Kingdom and Sharon Hazan in Spain. They were arrested between June and September, with Sheetrit taken into custody in the U.K. and Soall and Hazan arrested in Spain.

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Extradition requests for all three defendants are currently pending, as they face serious federal charges in the United States. Sharon Hazan, 54, has a prior criminal history, including a 2008 conviction in a New York court for conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Jacob Soall, 41, and Guy Sheetrit, 42, have not been linked to previous convictions in the provided documents.

Money Laundering and Legal Consequences

Once the fraudulent payments were initiated, the funds were converted into cryptocurrency to conceal their origins. The digital assets were then distributed to the trio and other accomplices involved in the operation, leading to additional charges of money laundering against all three defendants.

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum sentence of 20 years for wire fraud. The charge of aggravated identity theft carries a maximum sentence of two years. The FBI Assistant Director in Charge, James C. Barnacle Jr., emphasized that the case demonstrates how advanced technology can be weaponized for large-scale criminal activity.

Legal representatives for Jacob Soall and Guy Sheetrit did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the charges. It remains unclear whether Sharon Hazan has secured legal counsel at this time. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York did not immediately respond to inquiries regarding the next steps in the prosecution.