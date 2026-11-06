AI Impersonation Fraud Indictment Reveals Jacob Soall, Sharon Hazan, and Guy Sheetrit Stole $129M From Global Corporations

Jacob Soall, Sharon Hazan, and Guy Sheetrit face wire fraud charges for using AI voice cloning to impersonate CEOs and steal $129 million from global companies.

Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that Jacob Soall, Sharon Hazan, and Guy Sheetrit face severe federal charges after allegedly orchestrating a massive artificial intelligence fraud scheme that stole approximately $129 million from corporate victims worldwide. The trio was indicted on charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for their roles in the sophisticated operation that targeted thousands of companies across multiple continents.

The indictment, filed in a U.S. District Court in New York, details how the defendants exploited advanced AI technology to bypass traditional corporate security measures over a period spanning more than a year and a half. Their primary method involved sending emails that appeared to originate from corporate CEOs, requesting immediate and confidential assistance with financial transactions to create a sense of urgency.

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To enhance the credibility of these fraudulent requests, the group coordinated phone or video calls where they utilized AI technology to mimic the voices and, in some instances, the images of the targeted executives. The defendants instructed victims to contact specific attorneys, whom the group was also prepared to impersonate, creating a false sense of legal urgency and legitimacy surrounding the fraudulent transaction.

Jacob Soall primarily focused on impersonating attorneys from the United Kingdom to reinforce this illusion. Court documents reveal that he used a handwritten script titled Lawyer Call to make himself appear like a genuine legal professional during phone conversations with victims. This scripted approach was specifically designed to reinforce the illusion of a legitimate legal proceeding to the accounting employees they were targeting.

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Sharon Hazan brings a prior criminal record to the group, having been convicted in a New York court in 2008 of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. The group operated under colorful nicknames such as Rocky Balboa, Superman Cash, and Fat Boy, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. They hailed from Spain, the United Kingdom, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates, reflecting the highly international nature of their criminal operation.

The victims of this extensive fraud included major organizations such as hospital systems in Missouri and California, a bank in Rhode Island, a financial technology company in the United Kingdom, a mutual fund company in Massachusetts, and a pet food company in Florida. The defendants specifically targeted accounting departments, where employees were pressured to wire large payments to bank accounts across the globe under the guise of executive orders.

Once the funds were successfully transferred, the group converted the money into cryptocurrency to obscure the trail of the illicit gains. These digital assets were then distributed to the trio and other associates involved in the scheme. The defendants have also been charged with money laundering, further complicating the legal landscape as the case moves forward.

FBI Assistant Director in Charge James C. Barnacle, Jr. emphasized the significance of the arrest in the context of modern cybercrime trends. He stated that the case demonstrates how advanced technology is being weaponized to commit large-scale fraud, and the FBI remains committed to adapting its capabilities to identify and disrupt criminals who seek to harm New Yorkers and businesses operating in the community.

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If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum sentence of 20 years for the wire fraud charges. The charge of aggravated identity theft carries a maximum sentence of two years. The three individuals were arrested between June and September, and the case docket remained sealed as of Thursday evening.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has not yet provided additional comments on the upcoming proceedings, leaving the defendants to await further legal developments. This case highlights the growing threat of AI-driven financial crimes and the international cooperation required to combat them effectively.