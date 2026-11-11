Three‑In‑Four Women Executives Report Impostor Syndrome Amid Gender Gap in C‑Suite

A KPMG study finds 75% of high‑performing women executives feel impostor syndrome, even as Latin America tops global senior‑management ratios but lags in top‑level power. The research highlights cultural barriers to women's leadership progression.

A recent KPMG survey of 750 high‑performing women executives revealed that 75 percent reported experiencing impostor syndrome at some point in their careers. The study, released on Tuesday, points to persistent self‑doubt among senior leaders, even those with proven track records and significant professional recognition.

What the Survey Reveals About Impostor Syndrome

The KPMG research shows that feelings of inadequacy or the belief that one's achievements are accidental rather than earned continue across career stages. The data contradicted the common assumption that such doubts fade with promotions or increased visibility. According to the survey, these emotions affect women equally regardless of rank or how well they are known in their fields.

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The findings are significant because they frame impostor syndrome not only as an individual issue but as a symptom of deeper organizational and cultural challenges. When women occupy a small share of senior roles, lack clear role models, and face corporate cultures that treat female authority as the exception, the sense of belonging is systematically undermined.

Regional Momentum and Persistent Gaps

South America stands out as the region with the highest proportion of women in senior management, projected to reach 37 percent in 2026 according to Grant Thornton data. This figure is a 0.2‑point drop from the previous year but still leads all regions worldwide.

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Despite the regional lead, LinkedIn data across 39 economies shows that women hold only 24.6 percent of C‑Suite positions. This stark difference illustrates that higher numbers in senior management do not automatically translate into control over strategy, capital, and operations. It also underscores the paradox that while women move into senior roles, the topmost decision‑making seats remain less accessible.

Implications for Retention and Succession Planning

The KPMG study links the experience of impostor syndrome to potential negative outcomes for employee retention and succession pipelines. When high‑performing women leaders feel they do not truly belong, they are more likely to leave organisations or decline further advancement, depriving companies of diverse perspectives at the strategic level.

International Labour Organisation reports indicate that fewer than one‑third of managerial roles globally are held by women, and only 28.2 percent of surveyed companies had a woman CEO in 2025-up from 23.4 percent in 2013. The ILO further notes that progress at senior levels has been accompanied by regression at entry and middle tiers, tightening the future pipeline of female candidates for top roles.

Next Steps for Corporate Leaders

The findings point to the need for organisations to address cultural and structural barriers that fuel impostor feelings. Companies are encouraged to foster inclusive leadership programmes, increase visibility of female role models, and create support networks that validate women's expertise and strategic contributions.

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Industry experts suggest that focused interventions-such as mentorship, sponsorship, and transparent talent‑development criteria-can help shift the narrative from 'women being outsiders' to women being integral to strategic decision‑making.