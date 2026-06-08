Three HYBE K-pop Girl Groups Team Up for Joint Single 'Iconic By Mistake'

Three of HYBE's biggest K-pop girl groups are teaming up for a joint single. Iconic By Mistake, a superstar collaboration between KATSEYE, LE SSERAFIM and ILLI, will be released as a digital single at 12 a.m. on Friday (June 12), with the song's official video slated to drop at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday (June 11).

Lara Raj, Daniela Avanzini, Megan Skiendiel, Yoonchae Jeong and Sophia Laforteza of KATSEYE perform onstage at the 2026 Governors Ball Music Festival held at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 5, 2026 in New York, New York.

Three of HYBE's biggest K-pop girl groups are teaming up for a joint single. Iconic By Mistake, a superstar collaboration between KATSEYE, LE SSERAFIM and ILLI, will be released as a digital single at 12 a.m. on Friday (June 12), with the song's official video slated to drop at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday (June 11).

KATSEYE teased the collab on their Instagram on Sunday (June 7) via a 20-second video featuring a baroque piano snippet playing under an image of a screen covered in white bird feathers. Five seconds in, the reverie is interrupted by a brief, grinding industrial sound that shakes most of the feathers loose, followed by another rumble that uncovers the song's title in playful cursive script made up of cartoon teeth, skulls, bones, tombstones and bird silhouettes.

I am iconic by mistake, a lone voice sings as the final feather drops. Niall Horan Hints at Australian Return as New Album Dinner Party Arrives, this one zooming in on the icons from the previous one, revealing a googly-eyed bird with its wings spread and all three groups' names arrayed across its wings.

A 30-second teaser for the official video previewed what looks to be a super-intense, action-packed visual, opening with a shot of the women on what looks like a spaceship, followed by a brief image of a golden tooth slamming into an electrical outlet. In quick succession, we see a vicious windstorm, a creepy visit to the dentist and one of the singer's top row of teeth covered with a glittering ICONIC grill, with a trickle of blood seeping out of her right nostril.

At press time no additional information was available about the song, its producers or writers. The five-member LE SSERAFIM released their second studio album in May, featuring the singles Boompala and Celebration. Currently five-member group KATSEYE - co-founder Manon Bannerman is on an indefinite hiatus - are prepping the release of their EP on Aug. 14; to date they have released the high-energy single Pinky Up, but the full tracklist for the five-song mini album has not yet been revealed.

Five member ILLI released the single It's Me earlier this year from their five-trac





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