Three Hostages Freed by Hamas Return to Israel, Israel to Release More Palestinian Prisoners

Three hostages held by Hamas have been released and returned to Israel. In exchange, Israel is set to free another 369 Palestinian prisoners.

Three hostages freed from captivity by Hamas have crossed into Israel i territory and are on their way to a reception point in southern Israel . U.S. national Sagui Dekel Chen, Yair Horn, and Sasha Tropanov, will be reunited with their families. In exchange for their release, Israel is expected to free another 369 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday, most of whom were arrested in the Gaza Strip following the October 7, 2023 terror attack.

The returning hostages are accompanied by IDF special forces and ISA forces and will undergo medical assessments. The Israel Defense Forces Spokespersons Unit requests respect for the privacy of the hostages and their families during this time. IDF officers and medical personnel are assisting the hostages, while their families await updates at a hospital. The Prime Minister's Office issued a statement saying that preparations for the hostages' return have been made and that the government, together with families, will support their rehabilitation after their ordeal. The statement also noted that Hamas attempted to disrupt the agreement by creating a false crisis but backed down thanks to Israel's strong military presence and President Trump's clear stance. Israel continues to work in full coordination with the United States to rescue all hostages, both alive and deceased, as quickly as possible. As part of the sixth hostage exchange under the ceasefire deal, Israel began releasing 369 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday. A bus carrying some of the released prisoners arrived in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where they were greeted by a jubilant crowd. Some were taken to a local hospital by ambulances. Of the 369 prisoners, 333 were arrested in the Gaza Strip and held in Israeli prisons after the Hamas-led terror attack on October 7, 2023. These 333 will be returned to Gaza upon their release. The remaining 36 will be released in either the West Bank or Gaza





