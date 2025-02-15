Three Hostages Freed by Hamas in Exchange for Palestinian Prisoners

Three hostages, including a U.S. national, were released by Hamas and returned to Israel on Saturday, marking a significant step in the ongoing hostage exchange process. Israel is set to free another 369 Palestinian prisoners as part of the agreement.

Three hostages freed from Hamas captivity, including a U.S. national, crossed into Israeli territory on Saturday, marking a significant development in the ongoing hostage exchange agreement. Sagui Dekel Chen, Yair Horn and Sasha Tropanov, are currently en route to a reception point in southern Israel, where they will be reunited with their families.

In exchange for their release, Israel is expected to free another 369 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday, mainly those arrested in the Gaza Strip following the Hamas-led terror attack on Oct. 7, 2023. The returning hostages are being accompanied by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) special forces and Israel Security Agency (ISA) personnel. Upon reaching Israeli territory, they will undergo initial medical assessments. The IDF Spokespersons Unit has requested respect for the privacy of the returning hostages and their families during this sensitive time. IDF officers from the Personnel Directorate and medical officials are ensuring their smooth transition back to Israeli soil. The families of the hostages are eagerly awaiting their return at a designated hospital, receiving updates from IDF officials. The Israeli Prime Minister's office issued a statement emphasizing the preparation for the hostages' return and the commitment to assisting their rehabilitation. The statement also acknowledged Hamas's attempts to disrupt the agreement through false claims, highlighting the role of Israel's concentrated forces and President Trump's firm stance in deterring Hamas. Israel is working in close coordination with the United States to secure the release of all hostages, both living and deceased, as swiftly as possible. The country is preparing to continue the release process with full force.The release of 369 Palestinians from Israeli jails commenced on Saturday, following Hamas's fulfillment of their part in the hostage exchange agreement. A bus carrying some of the released prisoners arrived in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where they were met with enthusiastic cheers. Some were immediately transported to a local hospital by ambulances. Of the 369 Palestinians scheduled for release, 333 were apprehended in the Gaza Strip and detained in Israeli prisons after the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. These 333 detainees will be returned to Gaza upon their release. The remaining 36 will be released in various locations, including both the West Bank and Gaza





