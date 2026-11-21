Three Hawks Ranch in Santa Barbara is now off-market with owners Michael Kong and Stacy Twilley. This 106-acre Gaviota Coast property features a 1915 stone residence.

Three Hawks Ranch, a massive 106-acre coastal estate on the Gaviota Coast in Santa Barbara, California, is currently available for purchase. The property is being offered off-market by owners Michael Kong and Stacy Twilley, who are showcasing the extraordinary grounds and unusual collection of outbuildings through a virtual tour. The estate is defined by its historic 1920s stone residence, which sits atop the sprawling land and offers sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean.

Historic Residence And Architectural Details

The heart of the estate is a stone house originally built in 1915 using hand-cut sandstone boulders that were quarried directly from the property itself. This structure features high ceilings that reach twelve feet tall and expansive glass walls. These architectural elements are specifically designed to capture a breathtaking fifteen-mile view across the Pacific toward the Channel Islands.

Also read Three Bold Predictions For Tonight's Hawks-Hornets NBA Cup Game

The interior living spaces flow seamlessly into outdoor areas, including a jasmine-draped loggia equipped with a dining table that accommodates twenty guests. This design emphasizes the connection between the historic sandstone walls and the natural beauty of the Gaviota Coast. The residence contains six bedrooms and six bathrooms, providing ample space for entertaining and family life within this unique coastal setting.

Guest Accommodations And Outdoor Spaces

Three Hawks Ranch offers extensive accommodation options beyond the main house, including two guest houses and two large safari-themed yurts. Each yurt is a massive heated and air-conditioned living space designed to accommodate up to five guests. These units provide a luxurious yet rustic experience for visitors seeking privacy on the expansive property.

Advertisement

The grounds also feature a variety of recreational and agricultural spaces that enhance the estate's appeal. A seven-acre open field becomes waist-high with wildflowers in the later spring. Additionally, there is a secluded garden where the owners grow native flowers and plants, including peonies, dahlias, and ranunculus, alongside a fruit orchard packed with orange, lemon, and fig trees.

Estate Amenities And Recreational Features

Beyond the residential and garden areas, the estate includes a barn, a fruit orchard, and a garden greenhouse imported from England. These outbuildings add significant character and functionality to the retreat. The property is also equipped with two separate barns, one dedicated to storing ranch vehicles and equipment and another stocked with dirt bikes and ATVs.

Michael Kong described the natural beauty of the land, noting that the open fields transform dramatically with the seasons. The combination of historical architecture, extensive agricultural land, and modern recreational amenities creates a rare offering in the Santa Barbara real estate market. The estate represents a complete self-contained retreat on the Gaviota Coast.

Market History And Current Availability

Three Hawks Ranch has experienced a volatile history in the real estate market over the past few years. The property was previously listed for sale in February 2020 with an asking price of $13.9 million. This initial valuation was followed by a significant price increase, with the listing climbing to $25 million in November 2021.

Advertisement

After remaining on the market for an extended period at that higher price point, the property has now returned to the market in a different capacity. The owners, Michael Kong and Stacy Twilley, are currently offering the estate off-market at an undisclosed price. This strategic shift suggests a new approach to finding a buyer for the sprawling California hideaway, which has waited for its next owner since the last major listing update.