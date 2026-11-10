Three French Police Officers Face Trial Over Assault on Michel Zecler

Three French police officers go on trial Monday over the beating of Paris music producer Michel Zecler, reigniting debate about police violence in France.

Three French police officers will go on trial on Monday over the assault on Michel Zecler, a Black music producer who was beaten outside his studio in Paris during the Covid pandemic. The officers face charges of intentional violence committed in a group and forgery. The case has renewed public outrage in France over police violence, which victims and researchers describe as systemic, while authorities and police unions maintain that such abuses are limited to isolated cases.

The incident began on November 21, 2020, when officers stopped Zecler outside his studio in the 17th arrondissement of Paris. The officers accused him of failing to wear a mandatory face mask and suspected him of cannabis use. Zecler, who is now 47, says he was then pushed into the entrance of his office and violently beaten.

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Details of the Assault and the Charges Filed

The assault was recorded by the security cameras of Zecler's studio, and the footage became central to the investigation. According to the inquiry, the producer endured around 30 punches and truncheon blows to the face and body over a period of about five minutes.

The officers named in the case are Aurelien B., now aged 29, Pierre P., aged 37, and Philippe T. They risk up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the charges brought against them. The forgery charge relates to the attempt to cover up their actions in an official report.

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The medical report documented craniofacial trauma, a wound to the lip and scalp, and a complete rupture of his biceps tendon. The injury left Zecler unable to perform his work for 45 days, and he now has a titanium anchor in his left arm following the tendon repair.

Competing Accounts From the Officers and Witnesses

The officers stated in their arrest report that Zecler had hit them and tried to seize a truncheon. That version of events was contradicted by camera footage that the French media website Loopsider released several days after the incident.

France's ombudswoman has said that four witnesses reported the officers used racist insults during the assault. The alleged racist remarks were not included in the indictment, and the accused officers have denied making them. Zecler told Agence France-Presse that he was insulted with a racist slur and said he would repeat this at the hearing.

Zecler said he does not understand the hatred he saw in the officers' eyes during the attack. He also argued that without the cameras, the officers' reports would have been enough to send him to prison. He said he expects the trial to hold the police officers accountable.

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Wider Impact on Police Accountability in France

Campaigners and rights groups have described the Zecler case as further evidence of systemic racism within the French police. They argue that ethnic minorities in France receive far harsher treatment than white people. Police brutality has also returned to the national spotlight through student-led protests, including an incident in which a 14-year-old lost most of his teeth after a police officer appeared to fire a grenade at him at very close range.

Few alleged police brutality cases reach criminal court in France, because most are handled internally. Another case scheduled to go before a judge involves a French policeman who is to be tried over the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk at point-blank range in June 2023 outside Paris. Video footage also contradicted the police account in that incident, which sparked nationwide protests.

Guilty verdicts in alleged police brutality cases remain rare in France. In 2024, a judge handed suspended jail sentences to three officers who inflicted irreversible rectal injuries on a Black man, Theo Luhaka, during a stop-and-search in 2017. A report by France's rights chief last year found that young men perceived as Arab, Black or from North Africa are four times more likely to be stopped than the rest of the population, and 12 times more likely to be subjected to more severe measures, including being frisked during checks. The findings were based on a survey of more than 5,000 people.