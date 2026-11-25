A green sea turtle named Endor loses its flipper to fishing line but receives expert care at the Aquarium of the Pacific with hopes of returning to the wild.

A green sea turtle known as Endor is currently undergoing specialized rehabilitation at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Santa Barbara, California. The reptile arrived at the facility following a successful rescue operation conducted by volunteers from the Southern California Sea Turtle Monitoring program.

Rescue Operation in San Gabriel River

The rescue began when community science volunteers were gathering field data on green sea turtles spotted in the San Gabriel River. The initial attempt to capture the animal failed because the turtle was swimming in deep water with low visibility, making it unreachable. However, the team observed the reptile the following day in a more accessible area of the river. The rescue was completed successfully, and the roughly 70-pound turtle was transported to the aquarium for immediate medical attention.

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Fishing Line Causes Severe Injury

Medical examination revealed that the turtle had suffered a severe constriction injury on its left flipper due to fishing line. The aquarium veterinarian noted that the reptile had also swallowed some of the line, creating a risk of damage to its internal organs. Despite extensive medical efforts over several months, the damage to the left flipper was irreversible. Consequently, veterinarians made the difficult decision to amputate the limb to facilitate the turtle's recovery and ensure its survival.

Rehabilitation Plan and Public Viewing

Endor is a sub-adult green sea turtle that is approaching sexual maturity but has not yet reached full adulthood. Its sex has not yet been determined. The turtle was previously tagged by NOAA in 2025, indicating prior interaction with federal monitoring efforts. Currently, Endor receives wound care and antibiotics in a behind-the-scenes care area. The aquarium has stated that once the turtle stabilizes, it will be moved to a rehabilitation area that is open for public viewing.

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History of Three-Flipped Turtle Care

The Aquarium of the Pacific has prior experience caring for three-flippered turtles. In February, the facility successfully rehabilitated and released a green sea turtle named Porkchop into the wild. Volunteers from the Southern California Sea Turtle Monitoring program have since spotted Porkchop, confirming its adaptation to the wild. This success story provides a hopeful precedent for Endor's eventual release.

Long-Term Conservation Goals

The aquarium has been caring for various turtle species, including green and olive ridley turtles, since 2000. Another large rescued green sea turtle, Meatloaf, weighing over 250 pounds, currently occupies the public rehabilitation space where Endor will eventually reside. The primary goal for Endor is full recovery and eventual return to its natural habitat. The facility continues to monitor the turtle's progress through the rehabilitation process.