Three finalists are in the running to lead Aurora's new public safety oversight office. Hear what they want to bring to the role.

AURORA, Colo. — Three finalists are in the running to lead Aurora's new Office of Public Safety Accountability, each outlining what they hope to bring to the newly created role.

John Hummel, Shenandoah Titus and Eric Williams are vying to become Aurora's first Manager of Public Safety Accountability. The manager will lead a new independent oversight office, created by a unanimous City Council vote this summer, as the city's consent decree on systemic public safety problems winds down. The civilian role is meant to build transparency and public trust after the 2019 death of Elijah McClain.

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Denver7 got a chance to speak with the three finalists ahead of Monday night's candidate meet and greet with community members. The community advisory committee developed a standardized set of questions for all candidates based on community submissions; the candidates' full interviews with the committee are linked below. Eric Williams Eric Williams, an Aurora native, currently serves as deputy vice president of investigations for the U.S. Center for SafeSport in Denver.

He previously served as deputy director of Denver's Department of Public Safety and held progressive leadership roles at the FBI, including conducting civil rights and public corruption investigations. Williams's approach is to build trust through sustained, direct engagement with Aurora residents and public safety agencies, listening to a range of community voices rather than relying only on large forums.

He wants the oversight office to move beyond checking off mandates toward consistent policies, thorough review of use-of-force incidents, effective training, and accountability for both individual and systemic failures.

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"I want to set up regular meetings, and I need partnership in doing that. You know, this is not just going to be a top-down. This is what we're doing. This is how we're doing it.

We're partners in this," Williams said. Watch Williams' interview here. Shenandoah Titus Shenandoah Titus is the founder and chief counsel of Police Oversight USA, a national consulting office on public safety oversight and accountability. Titus brings over two decades of experience in investigations and oversight leadership at the municipal, state and federal level.

Titus's approach is to build the Office of Public Safety Accountability's foundations in its first 90 days: establish procedures and resources, hire the budgeted staff member, and meet with public safety leaders and community representatives. He also emphasized community engagement and said he plans to approach officials with an open mind while holding them accountable.

"I'm going to be meeting with community leaders to educate them to what this office is, what this office is not, what this office can do, what this office appropriately should not be attempting to do, and once you manage those expectations," Titus said. Watch Titus's interview here. John Hummel John Hummel is a litigation attorney currently with Franklin D. Azar & Associates in Denver.

Hummel previously served as an elected district attorney in Deschutes County, Oregon, where he personally handled officer-involved use-of-force investigations and criminal allegations against peace officers. Hummel's approach centers on rebuilding trust through consistent, respectful engagement — not treating completion of Aurora's consent decree as the finish line. He says leaders should listen empathetically to residents and address the substance of their concerns. He also emphasized continued improvement in policing and recognizes the importance of representation in leadership.

"When my phone rings late at night and it's member of the community that I developed relationships with who maybe didn't initially trust me, who calls me because they do trust me and they need my help. I look forward to that night. That's my goal. That I get that call.

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I get all those calls," Hummel said. Watch Hummel's interview here. What the community is looking for The finalists ended the day with a meet and greet at the Aurora Central Library, where they had a chance to have conversations with Aurora residents. Cassandra Heil, one of the protesters pushing for police reform at city council meetings week after week, was there to ask questions.

"I'm hoping that they stand up for the people, and they're able to give me answers that build trust. I want them to publicly scrutinize law enforcement when they commit crimes," Heil said. Auroran David Rougely said he's looking for one specific trait in these candidates.

"It's also approachability, right? Can the community approach you? Is your door? Are your doors open?

You know, are you a person that's going to be willing to listen?

" Rougely said. The city of Aurora is now asking community members to submit their feedback on the finalists through this survey. This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Adria Iraheta Denver7’s Adria Iraheta shares stories that have an impact in all of Colorado’s communities, but specializes in reporting on Arapahoe County and Aurora. If you’d like to get in touch with Adria, fill out the form below to send her an email.