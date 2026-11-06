Three Faces Indicted for $129M AI Executive Impersonation Fraud Scheme

Jacob Soall, Sharon Hazan, and Guy Sheetrit face federal charges for using AI to mimic CEOs and lawyers, stealing $129 million from global victims including hospitals and banks.

Prosecutors in New York announced Thursday the indictment of Jacob Soall, Sharon Hazan, and Guy Sheetrit for their alleged roles in a sophisticated international fraud network. The trio is accused of leveraging artificial intelligence technology to impersonate high-ranking corporate executives and attorneys, successfully defrauding thousands of companies worldwide. This complex scheme, which spanned more than a year and a half, resulted in the theft of approximately $129 million from victims across multiple continents.

The Mechanics of the AI Impersonation Fraud

The indictment filed in U.S. District Court in New York details a highly coordinated method used by Soall, Hazan, and Sheetrit to breach corporate security. The defendants, who hold residences or origins in Spain, the United Kingdom, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates, specifically targeted the accounting departments of large organizations. They initiated contact by sending emails that appeared to originate from Chief Executive Officers, requesting immediate assistance with confidential financial transactions that bypassed normal verification protocols.

Also read Three Indicted for AI Impersonation Fraud Stealing $129 Million

To enhance the credibility of their deception, the fraudsters orchestrated phone or video calls where they utilized AI tools to mimic the voices, and occasionally the images, of the purported CEOs. This auditory and visual replication was designed to overwhelm the skepticism of accounting staff, creating a sense of urgency and authority that compelled victims to act without standard due diligence. The technical sophistication of these AI-generated impersonations marks a significant escalation in the capabilities of cybercriminal groups operating globally.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Charges

The three defendants face severe federal charges, including wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering. Sharon Hazan, 54, has a documented history of legal trouble, having been convicted in a New York court in 2008 for conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Jacob Soall, 41, and Guy Sheetrit, 42, were also arrested between June and September, facing the full weight of these financial crimes. Legal representation for Soall and Sheetrit did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while it remains unclear whether Hazan has retained legal counsel.

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The defendants were known by nicknames within their circle, including "Rocky Balboa," "Superman Cash," and "Fat Boy," which likely served as identifiers in their criminal communications. A particularly notable aspect of Soall's involvement was the possession of a "handwritten script titled 'Lawyer Call,'" which he used to simulate the mannerisms and speech patterns of a real attorney during phone conversations. This detailed preparation underscores the premeditated nature of the fraud and the extensive effort invested in convincing victims of the legitimacy of the impersonated officials.

Targeted Victims and Global Reach

The scope of the fraud was vast, impacting institutions in critical sectors such as healthcare, finance, and consumer goods. Court documents identify victims that included hospital systems in Missouri and California, a bank in Rhode Island, a financial technology company based in the United Kingdom, a mutual fund company in Massachusetts, and a pet food company in Florida. This diverse range of targets indicates a strategy focused on entities with significant liquidity and complex international banking relationships.

During the interactions, the defendants instructed employees to contact an attorney at a major law firm, who the group was equally prepared to impersonate. This secondary layer of deception was designed to further isolate the victim and provide a false sense of legal authority. The impersonated attorney would then direct the employee to wire large sums of money to bank accounts located across the world, effectively removing the funds from the reach of domestic law enforcement and standard banking safeguards.

Financial Flow and Sentencing Implications

Once the funds were wired, they were rapidly converted into cryptocurrency to obscure their origin and facilitate distribution among the trio and other accomplices. This money laundering technique is a standard practice in high-level cyber fraud, aiming to make the recovery of stolen assets extremely difficult for victims and law enforcement agencies. The FBI Assistant Director in Charge, James C. Barnacle, Jr., emphasized that this case illustrates how emerging technologies are being weaponized to commit large-scale financial crimes against New Yorkers and businesses.

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If convicted, each of the defendants faces a maximum sentence of 20 years for the wire fraud charges. The charge of aggravated identity theft carries a maximum sentence of two years. The prosecution's pursuit of these charges signals a strong governmental stance against the use of AI in criminal enterprises. As technology continues to evolve, the FBI remains committed to adapting its investigative capabilities to disrupt those who seek to exploit these tools for financial gain, ensuring that justice is served for the victims of this extensive scheme.