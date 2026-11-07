Three elderly people found dead in New Jersey home after postal worker discovers chilling note

Three elderly people were found dead in a New Jersey home after a postal worker discovered a chilling note on the front door, according to authorities.

Three elderly people were found dead in a New Jersey home after a postal worker discovered a chilling note on the front door, according to authorities.

The three bodies were tragically discovered at a home in Mount Holly on Friday, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office announced in aA postal worker called cops after finding a note on the front door indicating that 911 should be called, according to prosecutors. NBC10 “I understand that an incident of this nature is deeply concerning to our community.

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As your Chief of Police, I want to assure you that the safety and security of our residents remain my highest priority,” Mount Holly Police Chief Clifford Spencer said in a statement posted to Facebook.

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“My thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident,” he stated. The victims remain unidentified until next of kin are notified – but autopsies are set to be performed this weekend by the Burlington County Medical Examiner’s Office. The incident is currently under investigation by the prosecutor’s office and the Mount Holly Township Police Department.

The Mount Holly Township Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and could not comment further.