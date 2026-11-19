“Maybe try turning it off and on again?”

. While the country seems to be hanging on by a thread, consumers are stocking up on anything they can in order to quell fears an So where do you go if you’re looking for a cheap 50-pound bag of rice but are nowhere near a Costco?

Walmart, of course. seeing an uptick in shoppers scooping up items like propane, bottled water and camping gear. Bloomberg revealed that the boost in purchases happened earlier this month. Walmart shoppers are stocking up on anything they can in order to quell fears an apocalypse is on the horizon The hoarding at Walmart follows what Costco has been experiencing as the warehouse giant has seen a rise in panic buying.

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A“Consumer anxiety following the Microsoft Outlook outage, the ground stoppage for all US airline flights, and apocalyptic concerns flaring up across social media have all contributed to increased emergency prep sales at Costco,” Mizuho analyst David Bellinger wrote in the report. In the report, analysts found that 21 of Costco’s 26 high-ticket generator models were sold out online as of Sunday, Nov. 15. Despite the recent chaos happening last week, the surge reportedly started in late October.

This took Costco’s stock price target from $1,100 to $1,150.went dark in about 70 countries for a full two days. The company said it was triggered by an internal technical glitch after a network upgrade. , Bank of America, U.S. Bank and other major financial institutions all faced similar issues stemming from an update where customers had trouble accessing their online accounts. Within days, Apple, Charles Schwab, the NSA Internal Network, Amtrak and others all experienced glitches.

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Despite the Secretary of StateAccording to The New York Times, AI could be indirectly contributing to the trove of recent tech outages. While they were not necessarily caused by AI itself, the companies and government agencies are working with aging technology, software bugs and rushed security fixes. Microsoft Outlook was a software bug, the FAA was a router and communications failure and others were attributed to software bugs, internal updates or routine maintenance.

The NYT cybersecurity reporter, Dustin Volz, says that because AI tools are becoming better at finding software vulnerabilities — companies are forced to make changes that can inadvertently cause outages.

“The folks I talk to who are really smart say, you know, the next 12 to 18 months for technology could be extremely difficult,” Volz said on NYT’s The Daily.