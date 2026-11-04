Three Dead, Two Deputies Critically Hurt in Spokane County Domestic Violence Shooting

A domestic violence shooting in South Spokane County killed three people and critically injured two deputies. The incident involved a suspect with an active felony warrant.

Two Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies were critically injured on Tuesday afternoon after responding to a domestic violence shooting that left three people dead. The incident occurred at approximately 2:25 p.m. in the 18700 block of S. Smythe Road in South Spokane County. The adult male suspect was known to have an active felony warrant for his arrest.

Deputies Injured During Tactical Entry

Initial reports indicated the suspect might possess additional weapons and that more victims could be present inside the residence. When the Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived, they learned the severity of the situation and called for backup. The Spokane County SWAT Team responded to assist in the high-risk operation.

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As both deputies and SWAT team members approached the residence, shots were fired from inside the home. The gunfire struck two deputies, resulting in critical injuries. Other deputies immediately returned fire while simultaneously working to move the wounded officers to cover and administer medical aid.

Emergency Response and Road Closures

The severity of the injuries prompted an immediate request for life-saving medical assistance, including Life Flight helicopters. The Washington State Patrol and other local agencies shut down portions of Interstate 90 and US-195 to facilitate emergency transport. An adult female victim was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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Once the suspect was believed to be barricaded inside the home, additional tactical support was requested. The Spokane Police Department SWAT Team and the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team were deployed to the scene. SCSO deputies were relieved of their duties as the active crime scene came under new command.

Ongoing Investigation and Suspect Status

The investigation into the shooting is now led by the Spokane Police Department. Authorities are working to determine the full extent of the suspect's involvement and verify if any additional individuals are missing or unaccounted for. The active felony warrant against the man suggests prior legal issues that may be relevant to the case.

Community members in South Spokane County are being advised to avoid the area while the extensive forensic investigation continues. The closure of major highways like I-90 highlights the scale of the emergency response required to manage the crisis and ensure public safety during the standoff.