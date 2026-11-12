Three dead in early-morning wrong-way crash in Riverside

A driver heading eastbound on the westbound 91 Freeway is at the center of a crash early Thursday morning in Riverside that claimed three lives and is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

An investigation is underway after three people were killed in a wrong-way driver crash on the westbound 91 Freeway in Riverside early Thursday morning near 14th Street.

A driver heading eastbound on the westbound 91 Freeway is at the center of a crash early Thursday morning in Riverside that claimed three lives and is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol. The incident log notes that one vehicle was “serving in between cars” heading the wrong way in the second and third lanes.

Also read 91 Freeway horror as three killed in massive wrong-way crash involving big rig

Three people died in a head-on crash early Thursday morning in Riverside after a driver pulled into the wrong lane of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Incident logs show that CHP officers responded about 2 a.m. to a report of a driver heading eastbound on the westbound 91 Freeway near 14th Street. A Riverside County spokesperson said the wrong-way driver slammed into a big rig while a third vehicle was involved.

A CHP spokesperson was not made available for questions. The incident log notes that one vehicle was “serving in between cars,” heading the wrong way in the second and third lanes. Officers arrived to find a white SUV turned on its side, the big rig leaking fluid, and a damaged black sedan, according to the log.the sedan as a BMV and noted that one additional person was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

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Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama , Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus. William Mulholland was the water boss who made L.A. possible.

His reputation gave him unchecked authority as a dam builder. In 1928, that led to one of America’s deadliest disasters--and the question of whether it was a crime. It started as a ploy to scare Texas out of redrawing its congressional map and ended with California voters approving a new map of their own, one that could hat could help alter the balance of power in Washington.

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