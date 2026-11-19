Police confirm three fatalities from separate Chicago shootings including a woman in Rogers Park and a man at a Red Line station. Two others were wounded in related incidents.

Chicago Police Department officials confirmed three separate deaths resulting from shootings across the city on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The violence claimed the life of a 24-year-old woman in Rogers Park late Wednesday and a man discovered at the Morse CTA Red Line station early Thursday. A third fatality was recorded among men wounded in other incidents during the same period.

Core Details of Fatal and Wounding Incidents

The timeline of tragedy began around 11:14 p.m. Wednesday when a 24-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the 1400 block of West Chase Avenue in Rogers Park. She was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders. This incident initiated a homicide investigation by detectives assigned to the area.

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Earlier in the evening, violence struck Lake View East where a 35-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the head near the bike path in the 3300 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Officers performed life-saving measures before paramedics transported him to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. He remained in critical condition during transport and treatment.

Another shooting occurred in Bronzeville at approximately 10:12 p.m. Wednesday. A 39-year-old man was shot in the right leg in the 0-100 block of West 44th Street. Police report that an armed individual approached the victim while he was using his phone, fired shots, and immediately fled the scene. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and is listed in good condition.

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Rodgers Park Transit Shooting Death

The death toll rose to three after an unresponsive man was found with a gunshot wound in a stairwell at the Morse CTA Red Line station early Thursday. The incident occurred at the 1300 block of West Morse Avenue at approximately 1:05 a.m. The victim is believed to be about 25 years old.

Police officers pronounced the man dead at the scene. Authorities recovered a weapon at the location. The Chicago Police Department classified the event as a death investigation, indicating that detectives are focusing on identifying suspects and establishing motives behind the transit center shooting.

Investigation Status and Victim Profiles

Detectives from Area One and Area Three are currently leading the investigations into these multiple shootings. Law enforcement agencies are working to determine if the incidents are linked or if they represent isolated acts of violence. The specific circumstances leading to the Rogers Park homicide and the shooting in Lake View East remain unclear to investigators.

Police have not yet released detailed personal information about the victims beyond their ages and the locations where they were found. The focus remains on securing evidence and interviewing witnesses who may have seen the armed individuals involved in the crimes. The recovery of the weapon at the Red Line station provides a tangible clue for the ongoing death investigation.

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Community Impact and Ongoing Policing

These shootings have added to the ongoing concerns regarding public safety in Chicago neighborhoods such as Rogers Park, Lake View East, and Bronzeville. The presence of firearms in public spaces and transit stations continues to pose significant risks to residents and commuters. Police encourage anyone with information regarding these incidents to come forward to assist with the homicide and death investigations.

The University of Chicago Medical Center and Illinois Masonic Medical Center are treating the wounded survivors. While the 39-year-old man in Bronzeville is in stable condition, the status of the 35-year-old man from Lake View East remains critical. Community members are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement authorities immediately.