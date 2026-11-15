Three Common Morning Mistakes That Spike Stress Levels

Mental health experts reveal how checking phones immediately upon waking and making last-minute decisions can increase cortisol, offering tips like delaying screen time and planning ahead to create calmer mornings.

Waking up “on the wrong side of the bed” is a familiar phrase, and science says there might just be something to it. How we spend our mornings can often directly impact the rest of our day.

Devour a syrupy stack of pancakes, and there’s a mid-morning sugar crash heading your way. Press snooze on the alarm to the point that you’re running late, and suddenly the day’s pacing feels frantic. We spoke with mental health experts about the three most common morning mistakes people make that literally raise stress levels. Here’s what they said so you can avoid unnecessary cortisol spikes on an otherwise lovely morning.

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As tempting as it may be to see who already texted or emailed you by 9 a.m. , it’s better to save phone time for later in the day rather than checking the second you open your eyes.

“When you check your phone first thing in the morning, you’re immediately giving yourself things to react to,” explains licensed mental health counselor Mindy DeSeta, PhD, LMHC. Whether checking messages or scrolling through social media, she says it will throw you into stress mode pretty quickly. Her advice is to wait at least 30 minutes to give yourself time to wake up and get ready without distractions or a racing mind.

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“One thing that can help you do this is charging your phone somewhere other than next to your bed,” DeSeta says. “If you use your phone as an alarm, consider getting a regular alarm clock. ”, every morning can become a series of last-minute decisions. What’s for breakfast?

Who’s in charge of what? Do I have time to take a shower? What should I wear?

“That mental load can leave you feeling scattered, forgetting things, skipping breakfast, and rushing out the door,” warns licensed therapist Christine Hathaway, LMFT. “Predictability reduces uncertainty and gives you and your family a clearer sense of what comes next, which can help mornings feel more manageable. ” She says to create a simple sequence that fits your household, and then stick to it every day.

Doing tasks the night before—like laying out clothing or meal planning breakfast—can also help streamline your morning.

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“Do leave a little buffer for the unexpected,” Hathaway adds. “The goal is a familiar rhythm that supports your family, not another standard you have to meet perfectly. ”Those extra five minutes may feel like a necessity, but DeSeta says they likely won’t do much for you in terms of rest. The sleep and wake routine can even leave you feeling groggier than you would otherwise.

And of course,can shorten your time to get ready, leading to a rushed and frenzied morning. Hit snooze one too many times, and you might accidentally wake up“Set your alarm for the time you actually need to wake up. If you know you’re going to hit snooze three times, go ahead and give yourself that extra sleep,” DeSeta advises.

To break the snooze habit, she suggests putting your alarm across the room so you have to get out of bed to turn it off. And while it’s easier said than done, getting to sleep at a decent hour the night before can leave you feeling more rested when the alarm sounds. Aim for seven to eight hours each night.