Three City Council seats heading to run-off; registration ends Thursday

Austin voters in Districts 1, 3, and 5 could head back for City Council runoffs, with District 1 decided by just 73 votes. Voter registration deadline is tonight. Early voting expected Nov. 30, Election Day Dec. 12.

Some Austin voters could be heading back to the polls as early as Nov. 30, as several City Council races appear headed to runoff elections, with Thursday as the deadline to register to vote.

City Council seats in Districts 1, 3 and 5 still need to be filled. Voters in those districts are expected to return to the ballot box at the end of the month to decide their City Council representative. In District 1, Misael Ramos and Amber Goodwin are competing for an open seat. The two were separated by 73 votes in last week’s midterm election.

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“We need to make sure that people stay in the fight to get this city council election to the end,” Goodwin said. “I think we want to make sure that we’re preserving where people want to stay in their homes and there are also things that people are really concerned about, like public safety, and making sure that we’re using people’s tax dollars correctly,” she said.

“I bring a ton of experience working on local policy here at the city, developing affordable housing, preserving neighborhoods, and fighting for our public schools,” he said. Current council member Natasha Harper-Madison is out of term. After Selena Xie won the District 8 seat in the midterm election, there could be as many as four new faces serving on the 11-seat City Council next year. To vote in a runoff, voters must be registered by Thursday night.

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Those who voted in last week’s midterm election are already eligible. People who did not vote and have not yet submitted a voter registration can drop a registration card in one of the Travis County Tax Office drop boxes. City Council is expected to approve the runoff election when it meets next week. Early voting is expected to begin Nov. 30, with Election Day on Dec. 12.

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