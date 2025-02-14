Three Chicago Officials Depart Amidst Mayor's Comments on Staff Shakeup

Three high-profile Chicago officials, including the aviation commissioner, resigned Thursday, following Mayor Johnson's recent comments about potential staff changes. The departures have raised questions about the future of key projects and the administration's direction.

Three top Chicago officials departed their positions Thursday at the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications and the Chicago Department of Aviation. Jamie Rhee, the former aviation commissioner, was tasked with overseeing O'Hare Airport's expansion and modernization. Her departure has raised concerns about the future of this ongoing project. Rhee expressed gratitude for the opportunities she was given during her tenure.

However, questions have been raised about the timing of her retirement, following Mayor Johnson's comments earlier in the week about potential staff changes. Johnson had stated that he would have cleaned house faster and hinted at upcoming firings. Alderman Brian Hopkins of the 2nd Ward revealed that Rhee had not indicated any plans to retire soon and expressed a desire to complete the terminal project and new gates. Less than an hour after Rhee's announcement, the mayor's office announced that OEMC Executive Director Jose Tirado was also leaving. Tirado is joining the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, a move that had been in the works for weeks. COPA Chief Administrator Andrea Kersten also announced her resignation Thursday. She has faced criticism for allegations of anti-police bias. Kersten's replacement will be appointed by the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability. Rich Guidice, Johnson's former chief of staff, stated that he was unaware of any disloyalty within the administration and emphasized that commissioners should dedicate themselves fully to their jobs.





ABC7Chicago / 🏆 284. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CHICAGO MAYOR JOHNSON AVIATION COMMISSIONER COPA OEMC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

3 top Chicago officials stepping down, days after Mayor Johnson warned of City Hall firingsAviation Commissioner Jamie Rhee is retiring, OEMC director Jose Tirado is 'transitioning out' and COPA chief Andrea Kersten is resigning.

Read more »

Former Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Releases Report on Dolton Mayor's Financial MismanagementFormer Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled the findings of her investigation into Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard, detailing consistent mismanagement of village finances, attempts to hide the true financial condition, and violations of governance norms. The report highlights excessive spending on non-essential goods and services, unspent American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, failure to comply with reporting requirements, and misuse of taxpayer dollars. Lightfoot's investigation followed allegations of Henyard's mishandling of village funds and a controversial work trip to Las Vegas.

Read more »

Chicago inspector general accuses Mayor Johnson and former Mayor Lightfoot of interfering with investigationsThe mayor's top attorneys have insisted on sitting in on investigative interviews that might embarrass city leaders, according to Inspector General Deborah Witzburg.

Read more »

Officials push for safety measures after three deadly fires in three daysAfter three deadly fires in three days in the San Antonio area, firefighters are trying to get out the message about fire prevention.

Read more »

Chicago weather: Dangerous cold temperatures continue in Chicago area MondayHealth officials are warning people to dress properly to avoid frostbite.

Read more »

Chicago Med Surpasses Chicago Fire in RatingsThis article explores the reasons behind Chicago Med's increased viewership compared to Chicago Fire. It highlights key departures from Chicago Fire, the compelling storyline surrounding Sharon Goodwin in Chicago Med, and the overall enhanced drama in Chicago Med's tenth season.

Read more »