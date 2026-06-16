Three Bungee Jumping Instructors Arrested After Student's Fatal Plunge

Three bungee jumping instructors were arrested after a student was hurled off a 130-foot bridge in Brazil. The instructors, who had experience in the field, forgot to attach a crucial safety rope before the student's fatal plunge.

The trio is understood to be the three instructors in a viral video lifting the untethered Rodrigues de Freitas and launching her to her death off the “Skeleton Bridge” on Saturday — after forgetting to attach the bungee cord to her.

Egoroff frequently posted videos on social media of terrifying bungee jumping stunts off the now-defunct railway line before his arrest,One terrifying video from 2023 showed him holding a bungee cord with one hand as a young boy clutches his neck. He then runs off the edge of the bridge with the child.

“Let’s put an end to these bizarre practices! Hold them all accountable for crime! ” one user commented under the video. Other Instagram videos and photos captured the daredevil instructor casually standing on an almost nonexistent mountainside ledge and haphazardly flying through the air after bungee jumping off bridge columns.

Two of the instructors fled once they realized what had happened to Rodrigues de Freitas as her horrified fiancé watched, but were ultimately tracked down by a military helicopter. Egoroff frequently posted videos on social media of terrifying bungee jumping stunts off the now-defunct railway line before his arrest. One terrifying video from 2023 showed him holding a bungee cord with one hand as a young boy clutches his neck.

He then runs off the edge of the bridge with the child. The pair of suspects had a “blackout” and did not remember attaching the crucial safety rope before the student was hurled off the 130-foot bridge, the deputy responsible, Andréa Dantas Levy, told O Globo.that the three instructors had experience in the field and had never had a fatality in years on the job.

Three other employees, who were in a tent next to the jump site, handing bracelets to customers, were detained and later released. Rodrigues de Freitas was seen carrying a 360-degree camera, which the unlicensed bungee jumping company provided for an extra $30 on top of the $36 for the jump, before her fatal plunge. Instagram / @dudz.rodrigues The moment Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas is lifted above the bridge for her jump without a cord.

Tributes have poured in for Rodrigues de Freitas after her shocking death.

“My beloved daughter, today alone I wanted to hug you more than a thousand times,” her mother wrote on social media, according to“How much your departure hurts me. I love you eternally, my princess. And thank you so much for being a part of my life for these 21 years. What an honor it was to hear you call me mom.

God, thank you for this privilege. ”asking, “Who was the crazy one who let me come jump off a bridge? ”Egoroff frequently posted videos on social media of terrifying bungee jumping stunts off the now-defunct railway line before his arrest. One terrifying video from 2023 showed him holding a bungee cord with one hand as a young boy clutches his neck.

He then runs off the edge of the bridge with the child. Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas plunged to her death after she bungee jumped without a cord. The moment Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas is lifted above the bridge for her jump without a cord.





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Bungee Jumping Brazil Fatal Plunge Arrests Safety

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