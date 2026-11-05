Three British Women Missing in South Africa After Missed Flight

Liz Osborne, Kimberlee Langley, and Mel Wright are missing in South Africa after failing to return from a holiday. The Foreign Office is monitoring the situation as families plead for information.

British nationals Liz Osborne, Kimberlee Langley, and Mel Wright have disappeared while on holiday in South Africa. The three women failed to board their scheduled flight back to the United Kingdom last month. Their families reported them missing after they did not arrive home by the expected date.

Missing Trio Failed To Return Home

Liz Osborne, her niece Kimberlee Langley, and their friend Mel Wright traveled to South Africa on October 22. They were scheduled to return between October 30 and November 1 but never made it back. Local reports suggest the aircraft they intended to board may have been delayed or diverted via France. Courtney Osborne, Liz's daughter, filed an official missing person report for all three women on November 4.

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Family Plea For Immediate Assistance

Courtney Osborne issued a public plea online stating that her mother has been officially declared a missing person. She emphasized that no one has heard from Liz Osborne, Kimberlee Langley, or Mel Wright since their planned return window. The family is urging anyone with information to contact local police or themselves immediately. The Foreign Office was approached for comment regarding the ongoing investigation into their whereabouts.

Context Of Muti Ritual Concerns

This disappearance follows the unresolved case of Lorna McSorley, who vanished last year during a hike in KwaZulu-Natal. Lorna McSorley went missing in September 2025 after leaving her partner Leon Probert at Ghost Mountain Inn. Locals suspect she may have fallen victim to muti rituals, which involve the use of human body parts for traditional medicine.

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Investigation Into Previous Disappearance

Geoff Sheward, Lorna McSorley's brother, insists her case be treated as a murder investigation rather than a missing persons inquiry. He stated that the uncertainty prevents the family from grieving or settling legal affairs. The region where Lorna disappeared is known for strong beliefs in muti magic used by wealthy individuals for protection or political gain.

Ongoing Search And Safety Warnings

The current search for Liz Osborne, Kimberlee Langley, and Mel Wright continues amidst heightened awareness of safety risks in South Africa. Authorities are working to determine if the trio boarded a delayed flight or remained in the country. Families remain in limbo awaiting news about the fate of the missing travelers.