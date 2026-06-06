Three British Men Plead Guilty in Canadian Court Over Restaurant Owner's Death

A British family trio pleaded guilty in an Ontario court for their involvement in the death of restaurant owner Sharif Rahman following a bill dispute. Robert Evans admitted manslaughter while his father and uncle were sentenced for being accessories after the fact.

Three British men from the same family have pleaded guilty in a Canadian court in connection with the death of Sharif Rahman , a restaurant owner in Ontario.

The incident occurred in August 2023 outside The Curry House restaurant in Owen Sound. The prosecution outlined that the assault stemmed from a dispute over an unpaid restaurant bill. Robert Evans, aged 25, pleaded guilty to manslaughter. His father, Robert Busby Evans, 47, and his uncle, Barry Evans, 54, both admitted to being an accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence.

The younger Evans struck Mr. Rahman, who subsequently died in hospital a week later. Following the assault, Barry Evans drove his nephew approximately 40 miles to help him evade apprehension, reportedly urging him to run. Robert Busby Evans arranged a one-way flight for his son back to the United Kingdom, aware that his son had struck someone. All three men, believed to be from Manchester, were extradited from Scotland after hearings in Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

During the extradition hearing, defence agent Sarah Loosemore indicated that Robert Busby Evans had decided it would be appropriate for the matters to be dealt with under the Canadian justice system. Sheriff Julius Komorowski emphasized to the defendants that consent to extradition was final, stating there would be no further court hearings and no appeal. Robert Evans junior is scheduled for sentencing on July 10.

His father and uncle have each been sentenced to 21 months in jail for their roles as accessories. The case has drawn attention to issues of violent crime, extradition procedures, and cross-border legal cooperation between the United Kingdom and Canada. The victim, Sharif Rahman, was a well-known member of the local community, and flowers were left outside the curry house following the incident.

The proceedings underscore the seriousness with which Canadian authorities treat such offences, irrespective of the nationality of the accused. The family dynamics involved in the case have also been noted, with the actions of the father and uncle aimed at shielding the younger Evans from immediate consequences. The extradition process from Scotland highlighted the mechanisms of international legal assistance.

The court's confirmation that the defendants had willingly consented to face trial in Canada removed any possibility of subsequent legal challenges regarding jurisdiction. The sentencing of the older men reflects their roles in facilitating the flight of the principal offender. The pending sentencing for Robert Evans junior will determine his punishment for the manslaughter charge.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of how personal disputes can escalate into fatal outcomes and the far-reaching legal repercussions that follow such actions across international borders





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Manslaughter Extradition Canadian Court Sharif Rahman The Curry House Owen Sound Family Crime Unpaid Bill Accessory After The Fact UK Extradition

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Three British Men Plead Guilty in Canadian Court for Role in Restaurant Owner's DeathThree members of a British family have admitted their roles in the death of Sharif Rahman, a restaurant owner in Ontario, following a dispute over an unpaid bill. Robert Evans pleaded guilty to manslaughter, while his father and uncle pleaded guilty to being accessories after the fact, helping him evade authorities.

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