Three British Men Plead Guilty in Canadian Court for Role in Restaurant Owner's Death

Three members of a British family have admitted their roles in the death of Sharif Rahman, a restaurant owner in Ontario, following a dispute over an unpaid bill. Robert Evans pleaded guilty to manslaughter, while his father and uncle pleaded guilty to being accessories after the fact, helping him evade authorities.

Three British men from the same family have pleaded guilty in a Canadian court in connection with the death of restaurant owner Sharif Rahman in Ontario during August 2023.

Robert Evans, 25, admitted to manslaughter after striking Mr. Rahman outside The Curry House restaurant in Owen Sound during a dispute over an unpaid bill. The assault led to Mr. Rahman's death in hospital a week later. Evans is due to be sentenced on July 10. His father, Robert Busby Evans, 47, and his uncle, Barry Evans, 54, pleaded guilty to being accessories after the fact to an indictable offence.

Each was sentenced to 21 months in jail. Barry Evans drove his nephew 40 miles away to avoid apprehension, urging him to 'run, run'. Robert Busby Evans booked a one-way flight for his son back to the UK while aware of the assault. All three, believed to be from Manchester, were extradited from Scotland after hearings in Edinburgh Sheriff Court last October.

Defence agent Sarah Loosemore stated Robert Busby Evans consented to Canadian jurisdiction. Sheriff Julius Komorowski confirmed the extradition consent was irrevocable, with no further hearings or appeals





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Manslaughter Accessory After The Fact Extradition Sharif Rahman Owen Sound The Curry House Unpaid Bill British Family Canadian Court Robert Evans Robert Busby Evans Barry Evans

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