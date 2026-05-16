Three Breakfast Staples That May Be Doing More Harm Than Good

Dr Maula identifies granola, 'healthy' cereals, fruit juices, and low-fat yoghurts as breakfast staples that may not be as virtuous as they seem. She explains that frequent blood sugar spikes can contribute to inflammation and energy crashes over time, impacting metabolic health and how the body ages.

According to Dr Asiya Maula, a private GP at The Health Suite, some supposedly 'healthy' breakfast staples may not be as beneficial as people think.

She warns that regularly relying on certain ultra-processed or high-sugar foods can contribute to inflammation, blood sugar spikes, and metabolic stress, which are increasingly linked to how the body ages over time. Dr Maula explains that just because a food is considered healthy, it doesn't necessarily mean it will automatically support longevity. The body's response to the food on a daily basis is what truly matters when it comes to aging well





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Breakfast Healthy Eating Granola Healthy Cereals Fruit Juices Low-Fat Yoghurts Inflammation Blood Sugar Spikes Metabolic Stress Aging Energy Crashes Metabolic Balance Satiety Ultra-Processed Foods High-Sugar Foods Diet Messaging Full-Fat Dairy Natural Yoghurt Stable Energy Levels Fuller For Longer

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Is 'Healthy' Eating Conning Us? GP Warns Against Breakfast StaplesDr Asiya Maula, private GP at The Health Suite, discusses the misconceptions surrounding popular breakfast staples like granola, 'healthy' cereals, fruit juices, and low-fat yoghurts. She explains how these seemingly 'healthy' options can contribute to inflammation, blood sugar spikes, and metabolic stress and offers alternatives to maintain metabolic balance and metabolic health.

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