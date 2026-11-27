The Atlanta Hawks got a long break after their win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, but now they get a Black Friday showdown in Boston against one of the bes

Nov 22, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham during the second half at State Farm Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectFor the first time this season, the Hawks are going to get a chance to see how they match up with the Celtics. While the Celtics underwent some changes this offseason, most notably moving Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia in exchange for Paul George and draft picks, they began the season 11-2 and looked like the most complete team in the East.

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Since that start, Boston has won four of their last five games, including games against the lowly Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors without Stephen Curry. But Boston broke their four-game losing streak earlier this week when they beat the Washington Wizards and there is going to be plenty on the line tonight. The winner of this game will be the winner of East Group C in the NBA Cup and advance to the next round.