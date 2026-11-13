Three Bold Predictions for Arkansas to Spoil South Carolina’s Playoff Push

Razorbacks are the underdogs going in, but there are a few matchups worth watching to see if Silverfield's team can bust Gamecocks' bubble

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson runs the ball as Auburn Tigers takes on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026.

Auburn Tigers defeated Arkansas Razorbacks 26-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 17 South Carolina is far from perfect defensively, giving up 353.4 yards per game which ranks them No. 64 nationally. While that hasn't improved throughout the past month, the Gamecocks are giving up substantially fewer points holding Florida, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Texas A&M to just 19.25 points per game.

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That type of turnaround has helped coach Shane Beamer's team winning the previous four games, and are on the cusp of real College Football Playoff chatter if they continue to rattle off victories. USC has its problems on defense though, and Arkansas has a chance to exploit those holes and put the Gamecocks’ postseason hopes in jeopardy.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall celebrates a touchdown as Auburn Tigers takes on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Here are three bold predictions that could lead to the Razorbacks pulling off a stunner at home for its first win over a ranked team in the Ryan Silverfield era. The Gamecocks are prone to giving up explosive plays in the passing game.

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Wide receivers Chris Marshall and AJ Jordan have shown they're both capable as downfield threats. Since being inserted into the lineup, Jordan's caught 13 passes for an average of 15.6 yards per catch, while Marshall has caught 48 passes for 698 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Gamecocks have given up 28 explosive pass plays of 20-plus yards, which ranks No. 76 nationally.

Arkansas has creeped up recently with big plays on offense, putting up 37 plays of 20-plus yards, including five such plays against Auburn last Saturday. Arkansas Razorbacks running back Cam Settles runs the ball as Auburn Tigers takes on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Arkansas Razorbacks 26-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. As the season has progressed so has the sophomore running back, who has emerged as the Razorbacks leading rusher with 71 carries for 314 yards and two touchdowns.

Fresh off his first 100-yard performance against Auburn, he has run very hard between the tackles and is finding room to operate at the second level of opposing defenses quite regularly. The Gamecocks' defense ranks No. 43 nationally in run defense, yielding 125.22 yards per game and only seven touchdowns on the season, which is tied for sixth fewest in the FBS.

If the Razorbacks are going to have a chance on Saturday night, it's because the offensive line gives Settles and his running mates room to Arkansas Razorbacks center calls for protection changes against Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI ImagesSouth Carolina's defensive line has been among the more disruptive units in the SEC, recording at least three sacks in five of its seven conference games this season.

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On the other hand, the Razorbacks' offensive line has given up 23 sacks on the season, including six against Auburn. The Gamecocks don't have to sniff blood to be effective either, all defensive coordinator Clayton White needs is his guys to be more aggressive than their opponent.

"But they do bring single backer dogs, but they rely heavily ," Silverfield said. "They think their defensive line is going to be able to handle the offense line in front of them. " That's going to challenge Arkansas offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey to help his quarterback identify where pressure is coming from ahead of the snap and either roll the pocket or call quicker developing pass plays that compensate for the pressure USC is willing to bring.

Arkansas’ tackles will have their hands full against South Carolina’s edge rotation. Anthony Addison leads the Gamecocks with 28 pressures,Stewart has produced his total on just 112 pass-rush snaps and carries a team-best 90.8 pass-rush grade. Keeping those rushers from collapsing the pocket will require Arkansas to provide help on the edges, possibly adding a tight end as an extra blocker, to keep Jackson upright.

Jacob Davis is the Publisher for Arkansas Razorbacks on SI, with a decade of experience covering college athletics. He has previously worked at Rivals, Saturday Down South, SB Nation and hosted podcasts with Bleav Podcast Network where his show was a finalist for podcast of the year.