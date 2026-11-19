Which three players are under the most pressure as the Buffalo Bills prepare to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 11?

Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb warms up before a pre-season game against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectas the season heads into the second half.

Once the winter months arrive, playoff battles begin to take shape, and the Bills have positioned themselves well to not only lock up their division, but they Of course, there's a lot of football left, so we can't get ahead of ourselves. Still, it's good to see that they've taken care of business thus far, even if they have had some help in the form of injuries.

Also read Week 11 Fantasy Football Disaster Defenses: Commanders, Cowboys, Dolphins, and Colts Preview

In recent weeks, Buffalo has faced a slew of backup quarterbacks, and that will happen again in Week 11 as, especially with a daunting schedule coming up. While the team as a whole will have to prove themselves when they go up against the Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the AFC elite, the following three players have individual concerns of their own to deal with as they host Miami on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Jordan Hancock warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Buffalo really loves the versatility that Jordan Hancock offers as a cornerback/safety hybrid. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to live up to the lofty expectations he entered the season with. Hancock suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions and was sent to the IR.

Advertisement

He returned to the field in Week 10 and played 31 snaps as the Bills were dealing with injuries in the secondary. While it was good for Hancock to get back on the field, he wasHancock spent most of the game in the slot and gave up one pass for 33 yards, but had a.

This week, he's likely to be called upon again and will be under pressure to live up to the hype he was building during training camp. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman reacts in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Keon Coleman was off to a hot start to the season, proving to be especially reliable while DJ Moore was out injured.

Over the past three weeks, however, Coleman has been rather quiet. He has five receptions for a mere 32 yards and most of that came in Week 9 when he had three catches for 17 yards against the Minnesota Vikings.early in the year. Now, he needs to find a way to deliver again and discover what his role is when Moore is on the field. Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb reacts after a sack against the Detroit Lions.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Buffalo's top offseason signing this year was Bradley Chubb, who agreed to a three-year deal worth $43.5 million. He was supposed to give them another proven pass rusher across from Greg Rousseau, but through nine games, Chubb has just 1.5 sacks and was recently called theChubb is surely feeling the pressure to deliver and that could be magnified for him this weekend as he faces his former team.

Advertisement

Chubb was released by Miami in a cost-saving move this offseason and he now has a chance to show them they made a mistake. He also could justify their decision if he has another game where he doesn't make a major impact.