Three Biggest Takeaways from Virginia Tech Basketball's 96-67 Victory over Mercer

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech Hokies trudged over the Mercer Bears, 96-67. Here are three big takeaways I had postgame: No. 1: Miles Heide brings experience to

Jan 10, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Ben Hammond celebrates a basket with a foul during the first half at Cassell Coliseum.

Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectFellow senior, Amani Hansberry, led the Hokies in scoring with 23 points, a career high, in part due to his primary shift to the forward role in 2026.

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"At the four, I like it a lot more, especially on the defensive end," Hansberry exclaimed after the career-high in points. "I'm more involved with the game and able to get a lot of rebounds because I'm not boxing out the five.

" Hansberry, while he could compete with the bigs of last season, it seems he has unlocked an even wider potential with the extra space on the floor coming from the forward role, with a solid anchor in the paint like Heide. "The only thing at the five is, I know I'm going to get catch and shoot threes, off the pick and pops," Hansberry said.

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Last season, forward Tyler Johnson started in 13 out of the 17 contests he appeared in, but to start the 2026-27 campaign, his efforts have started on the bench. While Johnson did deal with a lower body injury for two months last year, he eventually came back to end ACC action with a bench role. He has now taken that role and added a stick of dynamite to it.

Johnson has been nothing but aggressive and explosive in his less-than-average playing time compared to the rest of his career.

"You see the way he guards, he rebounds, he's a Swiss Army Knife," Hansberry exclaimed about Johnson. "With those capabilities that would start anywhere else; coming off the bench is incredible. " For Johnson, mentally, it seems the role has allowed him to take a step back and take in information about the game from a new perspective.

"I feel like I need to watch the game more... seeing certain little mistakes and stuff that I can work on," Johnson said. "It helps me with the pace of the game and seeing how the game is going. "From there, Tech penetrated inside the arc more, finding shots anywhere from interior finishes from Hansberry to a pull-up mid-range connection from guard Jaylen Curry. " worried about three-point, or two-point shots, but just getting good looks," Hansberry said.

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"Those good looks happened to be in the paint. " The Hokies exploited the lacked interior defense to shoot 26-for-48 on such shots, the mark which helped them cruise to their 2-0 start. Kaden Reinhard started his sports media career covering sports for his local alma mater, the Floyd County Buffaloes, through Citizens Telephone Coop. Has commentated for football, basketball, baseball, and softball.

Began writing 3304 Sports in the Spring of 2025, covering lacrosse and softball. Currently a Junior at Virginia Tech, majoring in sports media and analytics.