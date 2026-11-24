The Hokies are looking to snap a three-game losing streak and reclaim the Commonwealth Cup in their regular-season finale.

Nov 21, 2026; Miami Gardens, Fla. ; Virginia Tech quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer speaks to his teammates from behind the line of scrimmage against Miami.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectto then-No. 5 Miami, the Hokies return to Blacksburg to take on in-state rival Virginia in their regular-season finale. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. ET Saturday on The CW. Saturday's contest trending in opposite directions. Virginia Tech has dropped three consecutive games after securing bowl eligibility on Oct. 24, while the Cavaliers have won back-to-back contests to secure bowl eligibility themselves.

Also read Behind Enemy (By)lines: Virginia On SI's Xander Tilock Previews Virginia Tech-UVa.

No. 1: Can Virginia Tech put together four quarters of football? For as encouraging as Virginia Tech's performance against Miami was relative to its previous two outings, the Hokies' inability to close out Saturday's contest was particularly frustrating. Virginia Tech entered the fourth quarter with a 20-14 advantage over the Hurricanes, only to surrender 14 unanswered points and come away empty-handed.

It marked another instance in which the Hokies demonstrated their capabilities against formidable competition without necessarily translating that into a victory. What's particularly interesting about Virginia Tech's three-game losing streak is that its struggles haven't been confined to one particular juncture of the game. Against Stanford, the Hokies fell behind 21-0, with three first-half turnovers substantially hindering their chances of mounting a comeback. Against Miami, it was the fourth quarter that ultimately proved problematic.

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Virginia Tech has demonstrated that it can compete with some of the ACC's better teams. However, the Hokies have yet to demonstrate that they can do so on a consistent basis. Against a Virginia squad that has committed just six turnovers all season, the Hokies likely won't have the luxury of overcoming an extended stretch of subpar football. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. One of the more encouraging developments of Virginia Tech's 2026 campaign has been the emergence of redshirt freshman running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. Through 11 games, Overton has accumulated 907 rushing yards while averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

The tailback enters Saturday's contest just 93 yards shy of reaching the 1,000-yard threshold. Establishing the run could prove particularly important against Virginia. Despite surrendering 354 passing yards to North Carolina last Saturday, the Cavaliers boast the ACC's best pass efficiency defense . While quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer has enjoyed considerable success through the air this season, Virginia Tech's offensive line has surrendered a conference-high 36 sacks.

The Hokies' ability to alleviate some of that pressure by establishing Overton early could go a long way toward determining how Saturday's contest unfolds. There's also something to be said about what a 1,000-yard campaign from Overton would signify for the program moving forward. For the better part of the 21st century, Virginia Tech's dominance over Virginia was one of the few constants surrounding the program.

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That changed last November, when the Cavaliers handed Virginia Tech a 27-7 defeat in Charlottesville. Now, Tony Elliott's squad has an opportunity to do something Virginia hasn't accomplished since 1998: defeat Virginia Tech in consecutive meetings. For Franklin, Saturday presents an opportunity to reestablish that dominance while simultaneously salvaging what has been a disappointing November.

There's a considerable difference between entering bowl season at 7-5 with a rivalry victory against doing so at 6-6 on the heels of four consecutive losses. That's especially true considering Virginia Tech's 6-2 start and the heightened expectations that came with it. Saturday's result won't necessarily dictate whether Franklin's first season in Blacksburg should be deemed a success.

The Hokies have already doubled their win total from a season ago, and the program appears to be in a considerably better position than it was 12 months ago. However, for a first-year head coach tasked with restoring Virginia Tech to national relevance, restoring its supremacy within the Commonwealth wouldn't be a bad place to start. Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025.

Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics. He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.