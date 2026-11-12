Three Bengals Players on IR Take First Step Toward Return as Team Opens Practice Windows

Andrei Iosivas, Jalen Davis, Brian Parker II in line to rejoin 53-man roster

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas smiles during the Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 2026 at Kettering Practice Field in Cincinnati on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectCornerback Jalen Davis, wide receiver Andrei Iosivas and rookie guard Brian Parker II will practice today, and the Bengals will have 21 days to reinstate each player to the 53-man roster. No corresponding move will need to be made for the first of the three to be activated, as the roster currently has just 52 players.

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Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Jalen Davis reacts to cornerback Dax Hill play against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Parker, the team’s fifth-round pick out of Duke, has been on IR since Aug. 30 with a knee injury.

His return to practice coincides with a possible need at left guard after starter Dylan Fairchild suffered a pectoral injury at the end of the 34-17 win against the Falcons in Madrid. Iosivas has been on IR since Sept. 26 with a thumb injury. He had three catches for 19 yards before suffering the injury in Week 2 at Houston.

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Davis went on IR on Sept. 30 with a hamstring injury suffered in the first meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. The Bengals have been shuffling players in and out of the slot corner position since Davis went down. Josh Newton made his first career start Sunday in Madrid, but Davis likely will return to the starting role once he’s activated.

Newton had an up-and-down performance against the Falcons, but defensive coordinator Al Golden was mostly positive in his assessment.

“ did a great job with him just bringing him along to the point where, OK, he's ready to do it. Let's see what it looks like,” Golden said.

“And then Fig did the rest. “Fig has great energy. Smart player. And he's vocal.

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He's a good communicator,” Golden said.

“I thought he played really hard. There's some plays I know that he would like to have back, but overall, he really, really responded well. ” For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including. Bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and more!

We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 67,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube. Jay Morrison covers the Cincinnati Bengals for Bengals On SI. He has been writing about the NFL for nearly three decades.

Combining a passion for stats and storytelling, Jay takes readers beyond the field for a unique look at the game and the people who play it. Prior to joining Bengals on SI, Jay covered the Cincinnati Bengals beat for The Athletic, the Dayton Daily News and Pro Football Network.