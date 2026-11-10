Three-bedroom home in Palo Alto sells for $4.4 million

A 2,182-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1930, has changed hands. The house in the 2300 block of Emerson Street in Palo Alto was sold on Oct. 5 for $4,350,000, or $1,994 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms…

Emerson St. 2325 – Google Street View A 2,182-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1930, has changed hands. The house in the 2300 block of Emerson Street in Palo Alto was sold on Oct. 5 for $4,350,000, or $1,994 per square foot.

This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system.

Also read Understanding Three Distinct Speeds of Electricity in Conductors

Additionally, the building offers one parking spot. The property occupies a lot of 5,600 square feet. In May, a single-family home in the 2200 block of High Street sold for $4,000,000, a price per square foot of $1,918. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

Advertisement

A single-family house in the 2300 block of South Court, sold in October 2025, for $3,088,000, a price per square foot of $1,942. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. In the 2400 block of South Court, in May, a 1,343-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $3,400,000, a price per square foot of $2,532. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This article was generated by the Bay Area Home Report Bot, software that analyzes home sales or other data and creates an article based on a template created by humans. Our real estate data comes from public records that have been registered and digitized by local county offices. You can report errors or bugs to content@bayareanewsgroup.com.