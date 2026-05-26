Three Astros pitchers combine for first MLB no-hitter since 2024

Tatsuya Imai and two Houston Astros relievers combine for first no-hitter in majors since 2024.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Houston Astros right-hander Tatsuya Imai and relievers Steven Okert and Alimber Santa combined to throw a no-hitter in a 9-0 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday night.

It was the first no-hitter in the major leagues since Shota Imanaga and two Chicago Cubs relievers combined for a 12-0 win over Pittsburgh on Sept. 4, 2024. No pitcher has tossed a complete-game no-hitter since Blake Snell for the San Francisco Giants against Cincinnati on Aug. 2, 2024. Imai went six innings in the 17th regular-season no-hitter in Astros history and fourth that was a combined effort.

Houston also threw a no-hitter in the 2022 World Series when four pitchers combined against Philadelphia. Houston Astros pitcher Alimber Santa, left, reacts with catcher Christian Vázquez after completing their team’s combine no-hitter win over the Texas Rangers during a baseball game Monday, May 25, 2026, in Arlington, Texas. Okert worked the seventh after Imai got 16 outs over the last 16 batters he faced.

He walked three of his first four batters but benefited from a double play in the first inning before settling into a groove. Santa made his big league debut in the eighth and retired all six batters he faced. His 24th pitch was a called third strike against Brandon Nimmo that ended it after an ABS challenge by the batter was confirmed a strike.

The Rangers were held without a hit for the sixth time, the first since Corey Kluber threw a no-hitter against them for the New York Yankees on May 19, 2021. Imai’s fourth walk of the night was to Nimmo leading off the fourth inning, but Ezequiel Duran then grounded into a double play. Tatsuya Imai and two other Astros pitchers combined for a no-hitter against the Rangers.

The 28-year-old Imai is in his first big league season after coming over from Japan. He was 1-2 with an 8.31 ERA in his first five starts for the Astros. He was a three-time All-Star during eight seasons in Japan, and went 10-5 with a 1.92 ERA last season for the Pacific League’s Seibu Lions, striking out 178 in 163 2/3 innings.

Rangers leadoff hitter Joc Pederson was retired on a nifty play in the third when shortstop Jeremy Peña made a backhand stop and a twisting throw to first for the out. Justin Foscue and Danny Jansen had deep flyouts in the Texas fifth. Houston Astros pitcher Alimber Santa, left, reacts with catcher Christian Vázquez after completing their team's combine no-hitter win over the Texas Rangers during a baseball game Monday, May 25, 2026, in Arlington, Texas. AP Photo/Julio CortezIMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect





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