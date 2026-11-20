Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO following revelations of extramarital relationships, including one with an alleged Chinese intelligence asset. A New York Times report details decades of verbal abuse, violent threats, and confidential settlements with employees.

Jensen Huang resigned as CEO of Nvidia last week after revelations of multiple extramarital relationships, including one with a subordinate and another with a woman whom U.S. intelligence believes to be a Chinese intelligence asset.

His departure came as a New York Times report detailed decades of belittling behavior toward employees, including violent threats and insults. Huang had transformed Nvidia from a graphics business into a multi-trillion-dollar AI giant over 33 years. The report, based on interviews with more than a dozen current and former employees and hundreds of pages of court records, said Huang often humiliated staff in front of their peers.

Also read Is Jensen Huang, former Nvidia CEO, irreplaceable?

Violent threats and insults detail abuse

He told one executive that his mother should have aborted him, according to a witness. He threatened to rip both arms off a subordinate and beat the person over the head to death with them. Another employee was told he would rip off the top of their head and pee on your brain. In another incident, Huang told Jay Puri, Nvidia's then-executive vice president of worldwide field operations, I hope you get the flu and I hope it gets worse.

I hope you die and put us all out of our misery, sources told The Post. During a tense meeting in 2025, Huang lashed out at a senior sales executive in front of about 40 staffers, saying, You don't know d--k about my business, according to sources. He would rip managers in front of their own teams, once going around a room and telling managers he would kill them.

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When he reached a person in their 70s, Huang remarked the person was really old and everyone was hoping the individual would drop dead. He appeared to take pleasure in his attacks, admitting during a fireside chat two years ago that it was part of his management style. Huang's behavior went back decades.

H.R. executive sued over conduct

In at least two cases originating in the mid-2000s, Nvidia struck settlements with former senior leaders who had raised concerns about his conduct, saying it was unlawful and exposed the company to liability. Michael Winston, a former senior vice president of human resources, threatened to sue Nvidia in 2005. He said he had been fired after objecting to Huang's conduct, which he described as the most verbally abusive, threatening and intimidating behavior he had witnessed in his career.

During a two-day off-site meeting attended by about 50 employees, Winston said Huang unleashed violent threats, saying at one point, You have to do this, or I will rip your f--king heart out and stomp on it. Winston wrote in notes that Huang thinks he can get away with anything, and his terrorized employees were pleading with him to intervene. Winston confronted Huang, warning he had crossed the line and was exposing the company to lawsuits.

Huang doubled down, saying it was a rite of passage for employees. It has good entertainment value, Huang added, according to the report. That November, Winston was fired. Huang told him he was not a good fit and threatened to make sure he would never work again if he sued Nvidia.

Winston filed a formal complaint with California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing and drafted a lawsuit. Before it was filed, he reached a confidential settlement agreement with Nvidia for more than $1 million, which has not been previously reported. Winston died earlier this year. As Nvidia became wealthier, Huang grew frustrated with staff.

He told groups of subordinates that they had become so rich he couldn't motivate them with money, according to three people who spoke anonymously. The only way to grind more work out of them, he said, was through humiliation. Huang denied Winston's allegations in a statement from his spokesperson, John Fisher, saying they are from an employee who was fired.

Spokesperson denies allegations as false

They are fabrications that are now impossible to disprove specifically, and the thousands of Nvidia employees who continue to speak out for Jensen show they're false, Fisher said. Fisher declined to answer other questions. Nvidia declined to comment. Huang inspired love and reverence from many employees.

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More than 200,000 people have signed an online petition for Huang to be reinstated as CEO. Some employees have tattoos of Nvidia's logo. Both those who liked and disliked him described Nvidia as cultish. Some managers followed Huang's lead, including his daughter, Madison, who as his de facto chief of staff often yelled at people, including executives senior to her.

She continues to work at Nvidia. Madison used the term dead-face to insult staffers who wore a blank expression after being lectured, according to the Wall Street Journal. She would also mock employees with the term goldfish if they couldn't remember something. Six current and former employees said Huang's leadership style fueled a company culture akin to Stockholm syndrome, a psychological phenomenon in which hostages develop an emotional bond with their abuser.

Huang was a celebrity in Silicon Valley and his native Taiwan, known for his trademark luxury leather jackets. He was reportedly in the habit of taking selfies with new employees and making midday toasts on Nvidia's campus with a glass of wine in hand. Nvidia's board and Colette Kress, its interim chief executive, must now decide if the company will continue in Huang's mold or forge a new way forward.

Board rejects CEO reinstatement request

Kress was once belittled by Huang in a meeting with top executives, The Wall Street Journal reported. Harvey C. Jones, the chair of Nvidia's board, said Tuesday that it does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO. Earlier this month, the board opened an investigation into Huang. Kress encouraged staffers to move forward in their first all-hands meeting without him, sources said.

Silicon Valley has a long history of founders with caustic management styles. Steve Jobs was infamous for screaming at and insulting employees, but he was also beloved. Employees credited his approach with helping create products like the iPod and iPhone. Huang had a similar effect.

He created a flat organizational structure where he interacted with employees at almost every level. He impressed them with his vision for technology, his command of business strategy, and the speed at which he tackled new areas, leading the company to the forefront of the AI boom. Many senior leaders worked for Huang for more than a decade. Some shared his belief that mediocrity should be stamped out and excellence pursued.

If employees didn't like it, they could leave. In September 2004, Winston joined Nvidia to lead human resources. A longtime HR executive who previously worked at Merrill Lynch and Motorola, Winston was soon taken aback by the disarray.