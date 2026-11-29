13WHAM ABC Rochester provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, health reports, notices of events and items of interest in the community, local sports and entertainment programming for Rochester and nearby towns and communities including Greece, Victor, Pittsford, Penfield, Henrietta, Webster, Irondequoit, Fairport, Chili, Gates,...

Buffalo, N.Y. — A security scare happened at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport Saturday night, where police are investigating a possible threat toward an inbound flight from Florida, according to officials.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority says about 128 people were on board the Southwest flight. They said the threat was written on a napkin and was later determined to be unfounded. Among the passengers, a Greece woman said the plane was held on the tarmac before passengers were taken to a secure building.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was definitely very frightening, but everyone made us feel pretty comfortable and safe,” said Taylor Rourke of Greece. “And I think that honestly, I didn’t feel unsafe until they told us specifically that it was a threat on our flight specifically. So thankfully they had it all figured out by the time we were off the plane and away from everything.