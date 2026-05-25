Threat of Chemical Incident at GKN Aerospace Facility Eliminated, Evacuation Orders Remain in Effect

Local authorities have confirmed that a crack in the tank of a toxic chemical at the GKN Aerospace Transparency Systems facility has reduced pressure, and the temperature inside the tank has stabilized. Despite this, the threat of a major explosion has been eliminated.

The threat of a boiling liquid expanding vapor explosion (BLEVE) at GKN Aerospace's Transparency Systems facility has been eliminated, but residents of Garden Grove and surrounding areas are still under evacuation orders .

The incident, which involved a toxic chemical, caused concerns when the temperature inside the tank kept rising. However, overnight between Sunday and Monday, local fire officials confirmed a crack in the tank and that the temperature had stabilized. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has also been deployed to assist with the response. The Disneyland resort, about 5 miles away from the facility, was not included in the evacuation orders, and operations remain normal





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Evacuation Orders Boiling Liquid Expanding Vapor Explosion GKN Aerospace Transparency Systems Facility Toxic Chemical Pressure In Tank Temperature Emergency Protocols Evacuation Zones Garden Grove Surrounding Communities Disneyland CNN President Donald Trump Federal Emergency Management Agency Official Gov. Gavin Newsom

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