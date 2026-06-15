Thousands without power in Marana-area outages Sunday evening

Thousands of Trico Electric Cooperative customers were without power Sunday evening in the Marana area as thunderstorms moved through Southern Arizona. A smaller TEP outage was also reported near Saguaro Springs.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Thousands of customers were without power Sunday evening in the Marana area, according to outage maps from Tucson Electric Power and Trico Electric Cooperative.

As of 7:35 p.m., Tucson Electric Power reported one active outage affecting 30 customers near the Saguaro Springs area northwest of Tucson. TEP's outage map showed the outage was one of only a handful of service interruptions across its system, which serves roughly 458,000 customers. The larger impact was reported by Trico Electric Cooperative, which serves many communities surrounding Marana. Trico's outage map showed 32 active outages affecting 3,878 customers out of approximately 57,600 customers systemwide Sunday evening.

Most of the outages appeared to be concentrated in the Marana area. The outages occurred as thunderstorms moved across portions of Southern Arizona Sunday evening. While neither utility had officially identified a cause, severe weather is a common source of power disruptions due to lightning strikes, strong winds and damage to electrical equipment. Both utilities encourage customers experiencing outages to report them and monitor their online outage maps for restoration updates.

TEP says its outage map is updated every few minutes as crews work to restore service. ---- MORE WEATHER WEATHER STATS AND FACTS





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